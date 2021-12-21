NFL 2021 Week 15: Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles 1st Quarter

Washington enters Week 15 with a 6-7 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home last week. This ended a 4 game winning streak that got them into the playoff hunt again. They have 4 games left against division opponents, and are currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. A win tonight will put them back in as the 7th seed, but there are a lot of teams fighting for that final spot in the NFC.

Today’s games against the Philadelphia Eagles was postponed. The ensuing reactions have caused temporary flooding in the Schuylkill River, Delco, and the surrounding areas. Washington has 16 players, and 7 members of the coaching staff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and has until 4pm today to clear anyone who passes the NFL’s updated testing policies for return to play/coaching. The Eagles have also had several players put on reserve.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (7)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

TE: Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)

Defense (6)

DE: William Bradley-King(PS)

CB: Kendall Fuller

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)

DL Coach Sam Mills

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

Injury Report:

Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Date/Time: December 21st, 2021, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831

Philadelphia: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Philadelphia 23 - Washington 17

