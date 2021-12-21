Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 15 with a 6-7 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home last week. This ended a 4 game winning streak that got them into the playoff hunt again. They have 4 games left against division opponents, and are currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. A win tonight will put them back in as the 7th seed, but there are a lot of teams fighting for that final spot in the NFC.
Today's games against the Philadelphia Eagles was postponed. The ensuing reactions have caused temporary flooding in the Schuylkill River, Delco, and the surrounding areas. Washington has 16 players, and 7 members of the coaching staff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and has until 4pm today to clear anyone who passes the NFL's updated testing policies for return to play/coaching. The Eagles have also had several players put on reserve.
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (8)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)
Defense (8)
DT: Tim Settle
DE: William Bradley-King(PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (10)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
Washington Football Team coaches on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
Injury Report:
Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
Date/Time: December 21st, 2021, 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
Mark Sanchez (analyst)
Laura Okmin (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831
Philadelphia: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825
DraftKings odds: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Philadelphia 23 - Washington 17
Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Loss 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
Win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Loss 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Loss 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Win 29-19
Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Win 27-21
Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Win 17-15
Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Win 17-15
Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Loss 27-20
Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants
