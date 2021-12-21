Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 15 with a 6-7 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home last week. This ended a 4 game winning streak that got them into the playoff hunt again. They have 4 games left against division opponents, and are currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. A win tonight will put them back in as the 7th seed, but there are a lot of teams fighting for that final spot in the NFC.

Today's games against the Philadelphia Eagles was postponed. The ensuing reactions have caused temporary flooding in the Schuylkill River, Delco, and the surrounding areas. Washington has 16 players, and 7 members of the coaching staff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and has until 4pm today to clear anyone who passes the NFL's updated testing policies for return to play/coaching. The Eagles have also had several players put on reserve.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (8)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)

Defense (8)

DT: Tim Settle

DE: William Bradley-King(PS)

CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (10)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

Washington Football Team coaches on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

DL Coach Sam Mills

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DB Coach Chris Harris

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

Injury Report:

Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Date/Time: December 21st, 2021, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831

Philadelphia: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Philadelphia 23 - Washington 17

Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win 29-19

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Win 27-21

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Win 17-15

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Win 17-15

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Loss 27-20

Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants