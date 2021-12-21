Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Monday. The team continues to deal with major injuries and now a COVID-19 outbreak that has affected over 30 players and coaches over the last two weeks. Two players were listed as out due to injuries (JD McKissic, Curtis Samuel). McKissic cleared concussion protocol after missing two games, but is now listed with a neck injury. Washington announced that he will now go to IR. Samuel continues to miss games, but is now out with a hamstring injury.
Washington only had 1 player listed as questionable. Ricky Seals-Jones showed up on the injury report on Sunday with an illness. He was a full participant and will start at TE tonight.
Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week (QB Kyle Shurmur, OL Nolan Laufenberg, FB/TE Alex Armah, LB De’Jon Harris), and elevated all of them except for Laufenberg. They also elevated OT David Steinmetz for OL depth with Cornelius Lucas still out and Sam Cosmi returning from IR. Washington has added several players to the roster and the practice squad as they dealt with 26 players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Two players on the inactive list were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 and could have played today. James Smith-Williams was the team's #1 DE with Chase Young and Montez Sweat out. JSW will sit out today's game, but Sweat returns from IR and the COVID-19 list. He will start opposite Casey Toohill with Daniel Wise and Bunmi Rotimi backing them up.
Tim Settle was just cleared in time today to catch the Snyder's private jet along with Sammis Reyes and Troy Apke. Only Apke is active today with Reyes still dealing with a concussion.
Washington Inactives
WR Curtis Samuel
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
TE Sammis Reyes
DE James Smith-Williams
DT Tim Settle
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (7)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Temarrick Hemingway(PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)
Defense (6)
DE: William Bradley-King(PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (13)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
Washington Football Team coaches ruled out of this week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols (7)
DL Coach Sam Mills
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DB Coach Chris Harris
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
Eagles Inactives
Reid Sinnett
Kary Vincent Jr.
Tay Gowan
Marlon Tuipulotu
Offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard are on reserve/COVID list.
