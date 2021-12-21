All aTwitter: 21 December 2021 - Special Week 15 Tuesday GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Cowboys are on the board as 10-point favorites against Washington on Sunday. Obviously subject to change based on what happens tomorrow. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 20, 2021

Third-straight week we’ve been sitting around feeling like an ugly Cowboys game is never going to end. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 19, 2021

J.D. McKissic and Curtis Samuel are OUT for #WASvsPHI



@InovaHealth — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 20, 2021

The Washington Football Team activated the following players off the Reserve/Injured List:

T Sam Cosmi

DE Montez Sweat



Activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

DT Matt Ioannidis



Placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

G Brandon Scherff — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 20, 2021

Alarming because that’s now the second Eagles offensive lineman to join the COVID list, after Landon Dickerson was placed on the list yesterday. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 20, 2021

Jalen Hurts isn’t listed as questionable on the #Eagles injury report, meaning he should be good to go and start on Tuesday night vs. WSH — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 20, 2021

Washington has until 4pm Tuesday to announce any practice-squad elevations.



Normally teams must announce such moves the day before a game. Tweaks to the system because of the covid protocols allows teams in the postponed games to wait an extra day.



OL looking short right now. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 20, 2021

Curtis Samuel missed the summer and then the first three weeks of the season. Got healthy for 1.5 games and gained 27 yards. Then had to miss another seven weeks.



He came back for 3 more games and touched the ball 5 times for 11 yards. Now he's out again. #WashingtonFootball — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 20, 2021

It was awesome watching @JenniferKing5 coaching the guys solo this week. It looked like nothing missed a beat, reinforcing the fact that anyone from any background can lead with excellence in this league. @RiverboatRonHC is committed to creating those chances and so am I. https://t.co/DoNfOMGH0T — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) December 21, 2021

Saahdiq Charles blocking Fletcher Cox for starting QB Jordan Ta'amu in a critical divisional game with significant playoff implications is the stuff nightmares are made of.#WashingtonFootball — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 20, 2021

Vikings win. Now 7-7 along with the Saints.



With a win, Washington joins them at 7-7 and, with three games remaining, retains the 7th seed based on tiebreaker (conference record).



Lose and Washington at 6-8 falls behind the Saints, Vikings and Eagles. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 21, 2021

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who suffered an MCL sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, source said. With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense. Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

Really liked him for Washington when he came out.



Alas, didn't catch on. https://t.co/FJgZsq2Uug — Eat Sleep WFT (@WFTTalk) December 20, 2021

Joe Judge: We'll have a conversation about starting Jake Fromm. https://t.co/HRIEoAGraA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 20, 2021

Bill Belichick was set to take questions to open his Monday videoconference, but instead opened with an apology on his post-game press conference. To reporters, he says: “It’s not your fault.” pic.twitter.com/xRskFZUPYw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2021

Referee Scott Novak explains to a [handsome] pool reporter what happened to #Bears coach Matt Nagy on the 15-yard flag: pic.twitter.com/2nCPW1L68k — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 21, 2021

If I were the Bears I’d fire Matt Nagy right now. I wouldn’t wait until after Week 18 or after the game. In fact I wouldn’t even wait until the end of the fourth quarter. He doesn’t even deserve those 53 seconds. My new coach would get them — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 21, 2021

He’s really good at screaming at the officials as his team crumbles around him. Maybe they want to see more of that? I don’t know. I would’ve fired him four times this year already. I’d call him Matt JAGy but that’s an insult to JAGs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 21, 2021

The official rule says you only kick the extra point (or 2 pt try) if it would affect the outcome for the scoring team.



I didn’t write the rule. But that’s the rule.



(That’s why no PAT tonight… and none when Detroit walked off against MIN few weeks ago.) — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 21, 2021

It’s crazy how teams are winning with quarterbacks passing for > 100 yards. We’ve watched it happen multiple times over the past few weeks.. Patriots, Colts and Vikings.. — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) December 21, 2021

More than 200 players league-wide have tested positive for the virus since the start of last week. The NFL's new testing protocol is now in effect, meaning that vaccinated, asymptomatic players are subject only to targeted spot testing. https://t.co/kKtBczZ6KY — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 20, 2021

Multiple fully vaccinated, asymptomatic NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 today on the first day of the new “targeted” testing, per sources.



So routine weekly testing is over, but the Omicron wave is not, and even without symptoms, some new cases are still being caught. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 -- regardless of symptoms or vaccination status -- must isolate until cleared to return. The new protocols make it more likely an asymptomatic vaccinated individual can return in under 10 days, and some have. But still a hurdle to clear. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021

#Giants placed QB Daniel Jones (neck) on IR, ending his season. What becomes interesting now is the #Giants (likely with a new GM) will have to decide on his 5th-year option this offseason. That's approximately $21M fully-guaranteed for 2023 that is up in the air. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021

UPDATED 2022 @NFL Draft:



1. Jaguars

2. Lions

3. Texans

4. Jets

5. Giants

6. Giants

7. Panthers

8. Jets

9. Falcons

10. Eagleshttps://t.co/acncEkcAr8 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 20, 2021

"I was in rehab two years ago. And now I'm in the Pro Bowl."@CrosbyMaxx got emotional reflecting on his unbelievable journey after tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/oNvl7PG22n — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 21, 2021

Do not watch if squeamish. Rodgers somehow REMAINED IN THE GAME. No one tougher. https://t.co/Wzbbo7IV1S — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) December 19, 2021

the difference between taunting & not taunting is Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/IXgJvbIUS9 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 20, 2021

Find the curved line … pic.twitter.com/GCi4ugoy6M — Laurel Coons (@LaurelCoons) December 21, 2021

