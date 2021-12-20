Washington Injury Update: JD McKissic and Curtis Samuel ruled OUT; Terry McLaurin good to go vs the Eagles

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for this week's rescheduled game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the second 3 day injury report due to the NFL moving the game from 1 pm on Sunday to 7pm on Tuesday night.

Washington continues to deal with COVID-19 issues, and they have ruled out 7 members of the coaching staff, including 4 key position coaches. The team activated Matt Ioannidis from the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, but also placed Brandon Scherff on the list. That leaves 16 players unavailable for tomorrow's game.

Washington just ruled out two more players due to injury. Everyone's favorite cycling team member/injury report all star Curtis Samuel will miss another game this season, but this time for a hamstring injury he suffered against the Cowboys. JD McKissic cleared the concussion protocol this week, but is now listed with a neck injury. He has been out since Week 12, and is missing his 3rd straight game.

Ricky Seals-Jones is now Washington’s #1 TE, after Logan Thomas tore his ACL due to a low hit during the Raiders game. Seals-Jones was listed with an illness yesterday, so the immediate concern was another COVID-19 lister, but he was a full participant today, and is listed as questionable for the Eagles game.

The best news of the week so far? Terry McLaurin has cleared the concussion protocol and has had 3 full practices in a row. He will be available to catch passes from whoever is under center on Tuesday night.