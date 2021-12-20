Washington rules out 7 members of the coaching staff vs the Eagles due to COVID-19

Washington continues to deal with COVID-19 issues as they get ready to travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles tomorrow night. The team still has 16 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, and hopes to get more back in time to play. They will activate Matt Ioannidis today, but will also reportedly be placing Brandon Scherff on the reserve list.

Now the team has announce that 7 members of the coaching staff will miss tomorrow night's game. The big names are DL Coach Sam Mills, WRs Coach Drew Terrell, RBs Coach Randy Jordan, and DBs Coach Chris Harris. The other 3 are assistants, QC coaches, and interns. The big takeaway here is that Washington 3 coordinators and Head Coach Ron Rivera have not been ruled out yet.

Three games were rescheduled this week, and the NFL and NFLPA have already agreed on rules to deal with the Omicron variant that is quickly making its presence felt. Several more players across the league have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, but that could change soon as the testing isn't as stringent for vaccinated players. The goal now is to get through this game and get more players back for a short week for Washington's rematch with the Cowboys in Dallas.