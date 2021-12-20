Matt Ioannidis will be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list today; Brandon Scherff latest player to be added

Update: Washington announces today's moves, and also officially activates Sam Cosmi and Montez Sweat from injured reserve
We have made the following roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 20, 2021
Activated the following players off the Reserve/Injured List:
-T Sam Cosmi
-DE Montez Sweat
Activated DT Matt Ioannidis off the Reserve/COVID-19 List
Placed G Brandon Scherff on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
Washington was trending in the right direction with players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They have had 25 players go on the list since December 8th, and 9 of them have been cleared to return. That left 16 players on the list going into today. Washington is preparing for tomorrow night's rescheduled game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.
One more player will reportedly be activated today which would have left 15 players unavailable tomorrow. DT Matt Ioannidis will be removed from the list and rejoins a defensive line that also got Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat over the last few days.
DT Matt Ioannidis is expected to be activated from the Covid-19 list later today, per source.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 20, 2021
Washington's covid list would be down to 15.
That news was quickly followed by reports that RG Brandon Scherff will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. This will be a other blow to an offensive line that has been dealing with injuries to starters and backups all year. Washington’s depth will once again be tested.
Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen have not been cleared from the reserve list. Washington signed QB Garrett Gilbert from the Patriots practice squad and there's a real chance he could get the start this week. One good thing to note is rookie RT Sam Cosmi is returning from IR this week and will thankfully be relieving Cornelius Lucas of his starting job.
Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff will be placed on the team’s reserve/covid list, per sources.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 20, 2021
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (8)
QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen
OT: Cornelius Lucas
C: Tyler Larsen
RG: Brandon Scherff
TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)
RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)
Defense (8)
DT: Tim Settle
DE: William Bradley-King(PS)
CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke
S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler
Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (10)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
