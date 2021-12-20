Matt Ioannidis will be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list today; Brandon Scherff latest player to be added

Update: Washington announces today's moves, and also officially activates Sam Cosmi and Montez Sweat from injured reserve

We have made the following roster moves:



Activated the following players off the Reserve/Injured List:

-T Sam Cosmi

-DE Montez Sweat



Activated DT Matt Ioannidis off the Reserve/COVID-19 List



Placed G Brandon Scherff on the Reserve/COVID-19 List — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 20, 2021

Washington was trending in the right direction with players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They have had 25 players go on the list since December 8th, and 9 of them have been cleared to return. That left 16 players on the list going into today. Washington is preparing for tomorrow night's rescheduled game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

One more player will reportedly be activated today which would have left 15 players unavailable tomorrow. DT Matt Ioannidis will be removed from the list and rejoins a defensive line that also got Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat over the last few days.

DT Matt Ioannidis is expected to be activated from the Covid-19 list later today, per source.



Washington's covid list would be down to 15. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 20, 2021

That news was quickly followed by reports that RG Brandon Scherff will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. This will be a other blow to an offensive line that has been dealing with injuries to starters and backups all year. Washington’s depth will once again be tested.

Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen have not been cleared from the reserve list. Washington signed QB Garrett Gilbert from the Patriots practice squad and there's a real chance he could get the start this week. One good thing to note is rookie RT Sam Cosmi is returning from IR this week and will thankfully be relieving Cornelius Lucas of his starting job.

Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff will be placed on the team’s reserve/covid list, per sources. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 20, 2021

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (8)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen

RG: Brandon Scherff

TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)

Defense (8)

DT: Tim Settle

DE: William Bradley-King(PS)

CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (10)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis