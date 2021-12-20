 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL 2021 Week 15: Monday Night Football Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

Let’s watch some football!

By Scott Jennings
We finish up the Week 15 Monday Night Football doubleheader with an NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have the same record as the Washington Football Team and are fighting for the same final Wild Card playoffs spot this year. The Bears are having another disappointing season and will likely be looking for a new coach and possibly GM next year. They continue to try to develop QB Justin Fields.

Who: Minnesota Vikings (6-7) at Chicago Bears (4-9)

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

When: December 13th, 2021, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast:

ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 805) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 820) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Vikings -6, 45 O/U

Prediction: Vikings 33 - Bears 23

SB Nation Blogs: Daily Norseman | Windy City Gridiron

