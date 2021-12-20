NFL 2021 Week 15: Monday Night Football Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns

We open up the Week 15 Monday Night Football doubleheader with an AFC matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns. This was one of the 3 games the NFL rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Browns had over 20 people placed on their reserve list, and have gotten a few of them back for tonight’s game. The Raiders and owner Mark Davis were not happy about the postponement, but the show must go on.
Who: Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) at Cleveland Browns (7-6)
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland, OH
When: December 20th, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters
Alternate broadcast:
ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 136, XM/SXM 227, Internet 807) Away Stream - (Sirius 133, XM/SXM 228, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
DraftKings odds: Browns -3, 41 O/U
Prediction: Raiders 27 - Browns 20
SB Nation Blogs: Black and Silver Pride | Dawgs by Nature
