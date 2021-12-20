 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL 2021 Week 15: Monday Night Football Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns

Let’s watch some football!

By Scott Jennings
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

We open up the Week 15 Monday Night Football doubleheader with an AFC matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns. This was one of the 3 games the NFL rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Browns had over 20 people placed on their reserve list, and have gotten a few of them back for tonight’s game. The Raiders and owner Mark Davis were not happy about the postponement, but the show must go on.

Who: Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) at Cleveland Browns (7-6)

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland, OH

When: December 20th, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast:

ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 136, XM/SXM 227, Internet 807) Away Stream - (Sirius 133, XM/SXM 228, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Browns -3, 41 O/U

Prediction: Raiders 27 - Browns 20

SB Nation Blogs: Black and Silver Pride | Dawgs by Nature

