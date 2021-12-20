All aTwitter: 20 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/Xbmu5v6Bca— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 19, 2021
Washington TEs at practice: John Bates.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2021
That’s it.
Rivera said one reason they signed Alex Armah was because he knew FB, TE and RB. So they At least know he could help at TE if Seals-Jones can’t play because of his illness.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2021
The Washington Football Team activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 19, 2021
WR Cam Sims
DE Daniel Wise
Look for Sua Opeta to be the top option at LG.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 19, 2021
Dickerson did not participate in Sunday's walkthrough. I don't want to presume he would have played had the game gone on as scheduled, but the point here is there had been behind-the-scenes concern about what could happen with the extra days before the game.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 19, 2021
Belly-aching babies.— TheHogsdotNetv2 (@TheHogsdotNetv2) December 19, 2021
Please like or RT if you agree!!#WashingtonFootball #CryEaglesCry pic.twitter.com/FNgSXqKPSV
The most important stat in football right now is CT, or cycle threshold - it's the number that comes back measuring how intense a COVID positive is.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 19, 2021
Why Taylor Heinicke's magic number is 35, and why it matters so much for Washington...https://t.co/EFGiFxuKuA
Jamal Adams(26) makes on average $3.5M per year more than Landon Collins(27) and they essentially play the same position (In-the-box hybrid)— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 19, 2021
Adams: 12gm, 86 total Tackles (4 TFL), 0 sacks, 5 PD, 2 INT
Collins: 12gm, 74 total Tackles (7 TFL), 3 sacks, 1 PD, 1 INT's, 1 FF, 1 FR
Landon Collins has a name for his position — and it’s not linebacker. https://t.co/J4M3ZAeQuY— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 19, 2021
It's amazing how little #WashingtonFootball got back for Trent Williams. He's the best left-tackle in the NFL right now.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 20, 2021
I remember how it played out and that it got to a point where they had no choice but to trade him for 48 cents on the dollar. Massive missed opportunity.
Bashaud Breelend will always be alright with me. His run-down of Doug Martin in 2015 essentially saved the season and Gruden's job at the time.— Disco (@discoque5) December 19, 2021
ICYMI: Former Washington Football Team logo could be repurposed for indigenous peoples organization https://t.co/8QOkVsLhSl— Ashburning (@johnnylocal) December 19, 2021
Looking to sell my Section 116 Row 1 seat for Tuesdays game against the Eagles. $175.00 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/nI118enQyE— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) December 19, 2021
Here is every NFL team ranked from least healthy to most healthy entering Sunday games today ⬇️ @sportsdocmatt pic.twitter.com/5TjYL3lYfq— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2021
Giants announce that Sterling Shepard’s Achilles is torn. Out for the season. https://t.co/g18vJtO5bI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021
Do Not Disturb pic.twitter.com/WsSKkbGRhy— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 20, 2021
On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 ...— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021
Back on Dec 10, 2006:
- Brady was 29 years, 129 days old
- No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL
- Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints
Arians confirms that Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards will be back with the team now that their three-game suspensions are over. "It's in the best interests of our football team."— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 20, 2021
It feels like this Dan Campbell thing in Detroit is going to work. Those dudes play HARD for him.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 20, 2021
Reminds me so much of the culture turnaround that Flores brought to Miami.pic.twitter.com/zGYEiiXbyk
The #Jets had 3rd-and-15 and called such a cool play. Let's get crazy. pic.twitter.com/iqQBzeBf9R— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021
But Everytime he catches a 3rs down it's already a first down lol https://t.co/TsMfq1cd7l— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) December 19, 2021
There was a fan in the end zone during a Jaguars TD @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/oMFn0tKrGv— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021
@rudigermaxpower pic.twitter.com/T3f0hn6Tts— Matt Hagger (@hagger_matt) December 19, 2021
This guys wins Christmas… pic.twitter.com/UbQ2Yy1PCm— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 19, 2021
