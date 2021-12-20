All aTwitter: 20 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington TEs at practice: John Bates.



That’s it. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2021

Rivera said one reason they signed Alex Armah was because he knew FB, TE and RB. So they At least know he could help at TE if Seals-Jones can’t play because of his illness. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2021

The Washington Football Team activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

WR Cam Sims

DE Daniel Wise — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 19, 2021

Look for Sua Opeta to be the top option at LG. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 19, 2021

Dickerson did not participate in Sunday's walkthrough. I don't want to presume he would have played had the game gone on as scheduled, but the point here is there had been behind-the-scenes concern about what could happen with the extra days before the game. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 19, 2021

The most important stat in football right now is CT, or cycle threshold - it's the number that comes back measuring how intense a COVID positive is.



Why Taylor Heinicke's magic number is 35, and why it matters so much for Washington...https://t.co/EFGiFxuKuA — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 19, 2021

Jamal Adams(26) makes on average $3.5M per year more than Landon Collins(27) and they essentially play the same position (In-the-box hybrid)



Adams: 12gm, 86 total Tackles (4 TFL), 0 sacks, 5 PD, 2 INT



Collins: 12gm, 74 total Tackles (7 TFL), 3 sacks, 1 PD, 1 INT's, 1 FF, 1 FR — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 19, 2021

Landon Collins has a name for his position — and it’s not linebacker. https://t.co/J4M3ZAeQuY — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 19, 2021

It's amazing how little #WashingtonFootball got back for Trent Williams. He's the best left-tackle in the NFL right now.



I remember how it played out and that it got to a point where they had no choice but to trade him for 48 cents on the dollar. Massive missed opportunity. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 20, 2021

Bashaud Breelend will always be alright with me. His run-down of Doug Martin in 2015 essentially saved the season and Gruden's job at the time. — Disco (@discoque5) December 19, 2021

ICYMI: Former Washington Football Team logo could be repurposed for indigenous peoples organization https://t.co/8QOkVsLhSl — Ashburning (@johnnylocal) December 19, 2021

Looking to sell my Section 116 Row 1 seat for Tuesdays game against the Eagles. $175.00 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/nI118enQyE — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) December 19, 2021

Here is every NFL team ranked from least healthy to most healthy entering Sunday games today ⬇️ @sportsdocmatt pic.twitter.com/5TjYL3lYfq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2021

Giants announce that Sterling Shepard’s Achilles is torn. Out for the season. https://t.co/g18vJtO5bI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Do Not Disturb pic.twitter.com/WsSKkbGRhy — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 20, 2021

On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 ...



Back on Dec 10, 2006:



- Brady was 29 years, 129 days old

- No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL

- Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021

Arians confirms that Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards will be back with the team now that their three-game suspensions are over. "It's in the best interests of our football team." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 20, 2021

It feels like this Dan Campbell thing in Detroit is going to work. Those dudes play HARD for him.



Reminds me so much of the culture turnaround that Flores brought to Miami.pic.twitter.com/zGYEiiXbyk — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 20, 2021

The #Jets had 3rd-and-15 and called such a cool play. Let's get crazy. pic.twitter.com/iqQBzeBf9R — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021

But Everytime he catches a 3rs down it's already a first down lol https://t.co/TsMfq1cd7l — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) December 19, 2021

There was a fan in the end zone during a Jaguars TD @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/oMFn0tKrGv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

This guys wins Christmas… pic.twitter.com/UbQ2Yy1PCm — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 19, 2021

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005