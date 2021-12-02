NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with the hated Dallas Cowboys visiting the New Orleans Saints. Dallas gets a few of their WRs back tonight(Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb), but will be missing Cedric Wilson who was their top receiver last week. The Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East, but have lost 3 of their last 4 games, while the Washington Football Team is on a 3 game win streak. The Saints will be starting QB Taysom Hill tonight, but will be missing RB Alvin Kamara for another week. Dallas has been dealing with a lot of COVID-19 issues recently, and will be without HC Mike McCarthy who tested positive this week.
Injury Reports
Dallas Cowboys
New Orleans Saints
The #Saints won’t have star RB Alvin Kamara (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or OT Terron Armstead (knee) for tonight vs. #Cowboys, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. They are out. Short-handed again.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys(7-4) vs New Orleans Saints(5-6)
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 2nd | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA
TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 822) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -6 1/2, O/U 45 1/2
Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Saints 23
SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Canal Street Chronicles
