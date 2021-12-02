 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints

Thursday Night Football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with the hated Dallas Cowboys visiting the New Orleans Saints. Dallas gets a few of their WRs back tonight(Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb), but will be missing Cedric Wilson who was their top receiver last week. The Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East, but have lost 3 of their last 4 games, while the Washington Football Team is on a 3 game win streak. The Saints will be starting QB Taysom Hill tonight, but will be missing RB Alvin Kamara for another week. Dallas has been dealing with a lot of COVID-19 issues recently, and will be without HC Mike McCarthy who tested positive this week.

Injury Reports

Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys(7-4) vs New Orleans Saints(5-6)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 2nd | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 822) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -6 1/2, O/U 45 1/2

Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Saints 23

SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Canal Street Chronicles

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...