Jack Del Rio Presser: “We didn’t fracture earlier in the year when it was a very adverse time.”

Jack Del Rio
LIVE: Jack Del Rio speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/htiKdHyTLW— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 2, 2021
Injury updates:
Practice— John Keim (@john_keim) December 2, 2021
DNP
Landon Collins (foot)
Ereck Flowers (foot)
JD McKissic (concussion)
Wes Schweitzer (ankle)
Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)
Limited
Antonio Gibson (shin)
Tyler Larsen (knee)
Curtis Samuel (groin)
Brandon Scherff (knee)
Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)
Logan Thomas (hamstring)
Derek Carr:
Jack Del Rio just stepped up to the mic. Had some positives to say about Derek Carr. He does a good job of directing the offense and makes some great throws. He currently leads the league in passing yards.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Jack Del Rio gets to scheme against his former quarterback in Derek Carr: "Derek's a good player. ... He's probably having as good of a year as Year 2 of our year together. He's really tearing it up."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 2, 2021
Good rhythm:
Del Rio said the defense is coming together with more certainty, better comprehension and better understanding. They've gotten into a good rhythm in terms of how they've worked, he said.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Overcoming adversity:
Jack Del Rio on the defensive turnaround: "We didn't fracture earlier in the year when it was a very adverse time."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 2, 2021
Del Rio said the defense didn't fracture during its four game losing streak. The players stuck together, and they have to keep doing that now.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Preparation:
Jack Del Rio said Washington's preparation coming out of the bye has been "stronger, more focused and more urgent."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 2, 2021
Raiders pass-catchers:
The Raiders have a good group of pass-catchers, Del Rio said. Jackson has been successful for many years, and Darren Waller has been special— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Scott Turner
LIVE: Scott Turner speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/LVVwV6YgYX— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 2, 2021
John Matsko:
Scott Turner addressing the media on John Matsko: he's the guy in terms of putting the run game together. Turner leans on Matsko a lot. His standards are high, and he coaches his players well.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Turner on Heinicke: the accuracy has always been there, but the decision-making has taken a jump. He's making throws quicker, and that's a credit to learning from experience.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Terry McLaurin
LIVE: Terry McLaurin speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/CDPsXqp7Zf— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 2, 2021
Traveling on a short week:
Asked about Washington flying west on a short week with banged up guys, Terry McLaurin says “Nobody cares. We know the Raiders don’t.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 2, 2021
Terry McLaurin is addressing the media. Washington is banged up at certain positions coming out of a short week and flying to Vegas. Terry's response is perfect: No one cares.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Added that it's no excuse for the team not to produce.
Taylor Heinicke:
"I just think the poise he's been playing with is really impressive." Terry McLaurin on Taylor Heinicke's recent stretch at quarterback pic.twitter.com/RKsgUV7aOH— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2021
Antonio Gibson:
One thing that has stood out about Antonio Gibson to McLaurin is his yards after contact. That wears on a defense after a while, he said, and Washington will need him going forward.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Consistency:
McLaurin said the team is become more consistent down the field. They're not stalling in scoring position like they did earlier in the season.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 2, 2021
Logan Thomas
LIVE: Logan Thomas speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/8pwnwmO6ic— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 2, 2021
Hamstring injury:
Logan Thomas said his hamstring ended up feeling better the next day than it did during Monday's game.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 2, 2021
John Bates:
Logan Thomas is "super proud" of John Bates this year. Logan knew what Washington had in John as a blocker — says Bates opens up "massive holes" — but has been pleasantly surprised by how John contributes as a receiver— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2021
Jonathan Allen
Improved defense w/o Young and Sweat:
Jonathan Allen says "it'd be silly" to surmise that Washington's defense is playing better without Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Instead, he believes the improvement is just due to guys settling into their roles and getting more comfortable as the year goes along— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2021
Brian Johnson
Joining Washington:
Here’s new kicker Brian Johnson. Said he’s had convos with WFT before and figured he’d be at “the top of their list” when Joey Slye went down pic.twitter.com/5zZpHSi33S— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2021
Ravens fan:
New Washington kicker Brian Johnson grew up in Bethesda and went to high school in DC. But he grew up a Ravens fan!?!? pic.twitter.com/DspiaB1iRK— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 2, 2021
Brian Johnson, the new kicker, is from Bethesda. So was he a fan of the Burgundy and Gold growing up?— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 2, 2021
“I was actually a Ravens fan,” he laughs. pic.twitter.com/gG3kljxzx6
Tress Way:
.@BenStandig asked Brian if Tress Way — fresh off of his emergency kicking duties on Monday — is giving him tips on how to be a kicker. Brian joked that if Tress does, they'll go "in one ear and out the other" https://t.co/jhdULZ9Nuv— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2021
Loading comments...