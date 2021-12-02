All aTwitter: 2 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Receptions by RBs since 2020:— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 2, 2021
JD McKissic: 123
Alvin Kamara: 115
Austin Ekeler: 105
Deandre Swift: 102#WashingtonFootball
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/WRGSOLPdlC— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 1, 2021
Washington protected 4 practice-squad players this week:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 1, 2021
G Nolan Laufenberg
S Jeremy Reaves
RB Wendell Smallwood
C Jon Toth
Toth was elevated last week with the various OL injuries. Smallwood might get the same call if J.D. McKissic (concussion) misses more practices.
As I'm watching through the All-22 of Washington's offense vs Seattle, one thing stands out. The Seahawks might not be playing their best football right now, but damn can they tackle and hit. Usually good form and so physical. Really stands out above other teams— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2021
Top pics from the Week 12— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 1, 2021
Working for Week 1⃣3⃣— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 1, 2021
friendly reminder: #ProBowlVote Kam Curl @KCurl_2 mic'd up coming pic.twitter.com/68I41khGuh— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 1, 2021
Jonathan Allen generated 4 pressures on his last 13 pass rush snaps vs. the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He’s now 3rd among interior defensive lineman with 38 total pressures. Via @NextGenStats @jonallen93_ #ProBowlVote— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 1, 2021
Thinking about All-Pro DTs. Allen’s a good candidate. Who is your nominee? Aaron Donald plus _________? https://t.co/U1AgwX1Dmb— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 1, 2021
.@SackA_Toney's first NFL sack was a good one pic.twitter.com/iHVeu5RaZc— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 1, 2021
When will they put respect on Cornelius Lucas’ name?— Dino (@dino_dinamo) December 1, 2021
Enjoyed this blitz pick up from Washington. Seahawks bring 2 extra from the left, have the DE and LB drop out from the right side. Scherff notices quickly and slides across to help Ismael at C. Flowers takes immediate (inside) threat from 2 blitzers, McKissic picks up Adams pic.twitter.com/fRiDxfukCB— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2021
Pretty nice job by rookie TE John Bates blocking the DE on a play-action pass here. pic.twitter.com/n8bNIW00zN— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2021
Washington's interior OL block zone so well. Nice example here. Scherff reaches and cuts off NT, Schweitzer gets to the LB and cuts him off. Flowers drives DT out towards the numbers. pic.twitter.com/QaVH8zLRUD— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2021
Antonio Gibson is really improving. So smooth here. Jumps over diving tackle from #28 here like its a simple bag drill and is straight back into stride pic.twitter.com/8ngkdq5z6M— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2021
The whole idea that some fans believe #WashingtonFootball is better without Young & Sweat, is by far the most hasty and narrow minded comment I’ve heard as a football fan.— The Burgundy and Gold Report(Adam Aniba) (@TheBandGreport) December 1, 2021
Kendall Fuller outside with Danny Johnson inside has been a much better combo than Fuller inside with St. Juste outside.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 1, 2021
With Jamin Davis as we talk about his friend @ChristopherOats , former Kentucky LB who suffered a stroke. Motivated Davis; turned into first rounder. And with @NickiJhabvala as we discuss Washington. Can this success last? Some good insight. https://t.co/y1k44RRzN5— John Keim (@john_keim) December 2, 2021
Curtis Samuel sounds like a different, much happier player after Seattle game https://t.co/S1yGKBhBl5— NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) December 1, 2021
Man, I'm still mad we let Erik Flowers go for a year. Dude should retire a #WashingtonFootball player. He's been the most fun guard to watch since Tre Johnson.— Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) December 1, 2021
The Washington Football Team held Seattle to one rushing first down, the fewest by a Russell Wilson led team. It was Seattle’s first time being held to one or fewer rushing first downs since November 28, 2010. pic.twitter.com/3Ru5zi1m07— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) December 1, 2021
Derek Carr has lost 19 of 31 games in the month of December throughout his career. That's the most losses of a particular month he has for the NFL season.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) December 1, 2021
- September is his best month of any, going 14-13
- November is his second-best, going 16-17.
Raiders QB Derek Carr has thrown the most passes of 20 air yards or more (54) this season .... He has completed 25, which trails Josh Allen by 1 for the most in the NFL this season.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2021
I just want kids to know and believe in your hearts that you can still accomplish every single one of your dreams even if you have been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes! Manage it correctly and you can be anything want to be in this life! @JDRF #T1D pic.twitter.com/JkiEKSumJq— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) December 1, 2021
This year, I am supporting @Smiletrain for #MyCauseMyCleats— John Bates (@jjohnbates) December 1, 2021
To learn more about Smile Train and/or support the mission, visit https://t.co/stdGYlfNTI pic.twitter.com/41CdwvRBtl
Keep placing bids on our #MyCauseMyCleats, as well as Taylor Heinicke's cleats supporting @FallenPatriots, David Mayo's cleats supporting @pattillmanfnd, and @whoisjwright's kicks supporting the @HeadstrongProj!— Washington Salute (@WasNFLSalute) December 1, 2021
Proud to support those who serve! https://t.co/jUb5NApKcp pic.twitter.com/XSykMDietd
December 1, 2021
Pro Football Talk discussed Taylor Heinicke and Washington’s MNF win over the Seahawks. https://t.co/zK1deBo3R5— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 1, 2021
Flex on them after tough catches pic.twitter.com/BjhkVzRQ6P— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 2, 2021
Steve Smith was out of line with his criticism of Curtis Samuel. At least do research before you talk down on a player!https://t.co/yAj1TFnAYP— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 2, 2021
3) As reported by @Snide_Remarks this morning on radio (apparently - I didn't hear it myself), word is that now also the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own several trademarks around the 'Wolves' moniker, would also likely challenge any trademark applications for a new 'Wolves' team.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 2, 2021
Can confirm, per source, that Taysom Hill will indeed start for the Saints at QB on Thursday night.— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 1, 2021
Officially questionable for Thursday night against the Cowboys, Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) currently is expected to miss his fourth straight game. https://t.co/5dx4u4QV7y— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 2, 2021
Source: #Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans today and play against the #Saints tomorrow night. Cooper, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for Covid and has missed last two games, both Cowboys losses.— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 1, 2021
Both DeAndre Hopkins - for the first time since before the Texans game Oct. 24 - and Kyler Murray out here at @AZCardinals practice, moving around. pic.twitter.com/V0f1c5S798— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 1, 2021
Due to the Covid-19 cases on the #Cowboys staff, former #Giants HC Ben McAdoo will temporarily assume a coaching role and be in the coaches booth for Thursday vs. the #Saints. McAdoo has been a consultant to the coaches.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2021
Josina, I can happily help you out with that. Just like Doc can.— Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 2, 2021
A hip pointer is essentially a bruise to the back part of the hip. This is not an overly concerning injury, but it is painful. Good chance he plays in week 13.
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee told a cop he had been with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott hours before his DWI arrest, police video shows. https://t.co/MBS5QNLmEK— TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2021
For each NFL team, here are the top 5 colleges in terms of % of snaps played during the 2021 season. Which college does your team have the most snaps from?— Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) December 1, 2021
(Credit to @JEvanReid for idea) pic.twitter.com/ASTxK0yvOm
Thru my conversations, this year's draft is likely to look a LOT like 2013 ... Not many elite prospects, and a really shaky QB class that may not have a true first-round kid.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 1, 2021
Doesn't means it's a bad class top-to-bottom, but sure looking like a bad year to pick in the Top 10. https://t.co/mbCE0rzuMD
Breaking: MLB owners vote unanimously to institute a lockout. It is expected to begin tomorrow but unclear what time.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2021
Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/34uIGf762W— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) December 2, 2021
Does she have any plumbing experience?— BGObsession (@BGObsession) December 1, 2021
I’ll write the foreword… https://t.co/Gp7Up5enaI— Alfred Morris (@FredoSauce) December 1, 2021
damn this aged well pic.twitter.com/zL45KkeTpI— Randy Allen (@realrandyallen) December 1, 2021
Memo to: @RiverboatRonHC . I’m usually in the stands & can be the emergency kicker if you need me. Probably a few beers in so I can handle the pressure. I’ll make short FG’s & XP’s . I won’t even attempt to tackle anyone so I’ll stay healthy. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/hTCN4n7PPl— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) December 1, 2021
Thou shalt not pass! ⛔️ @WashingtonNFL #WashingtonFootball #NFL #pixelnfl pic.twitter.com/tGWBsYSfAM— Pixelnfl (@pixelnfl) December 1, 2021
Painting from day to night pic.twitter.com/qonkooogsk— Oddly Satisfying (@OddIySatisfylng) December 1, 2021
Why did I expect it to start flying pic.twitter.com/A3VzZVXSTM— Filo (@filodxxn) December 1, 2021
‘Whichever penis you hug, you will get a partner of that size.' https://t.co/9fvS6hT1IO— Coconuts Bangkok (@CoconutsBangkok) December 2, 2021
