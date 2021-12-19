Ron Rivera Presser: The team has dealt with a lot, but the players keep it business as usual

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/JxBNdcL3Vd— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 19, 2021
Injury updates:
Washington's practice report for Sunday:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2021
DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
RB JD McKissic (neck)
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness)
LIMITED
LB Cole Holcomb (ankle)
RG Brandon Scherff (ankle)
FULL
WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)
C Keith Ismael (illness)
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)
Ricky Seals-Jones:
Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones was added to the injury report with an illness. He has not been placed on the covid-19 reserve list.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2021
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) was not on the field today, but he's not necessarily worried about the tight end position. Said Alex Armah, listed as a tight end, also played the position for him with the Panthers.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 19, 2021
Alex Armah:
Rivera said position flex played a role in signing Armah. They knew that if they were in a tight spot, he could play running back, tight end and fullback.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 19, 2021
Garrett Gilbert:
Garrett Gilbert has been in the QB1 spot for reps during open practice. That's my guess for Tuesday's starter unless Allen or Heinicke are available.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 19, 2021
Ron Rivera today on the new guy getting in extra work via a Tuesday kickoff. pic.twitter.com/ju4vODqQpF
Rivera said the extra practices have been a benefit for Garrett Gilbert. His retention has been good, but the extra film days is a big boost.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 19, 2021
Context: Rivera has NOT named a starter, but Washington still must prepare for the possibility Gilbert could play
Having a couple extra days of practice has helped QB Garrett Gilbert learn more of the O, study more film on Eagles and how they might attack them. Also helps the coaches see more of where he’s at with grasp of the O; what he can do. … still: not ideal.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2021
Training staff:
Ron Rivera said they brought in Greg Smith, the former head athletic trainer for the Capitals, to help out. Washington's head athletic trainer and an assistant have been on admin league since early Oct. b/c of a DEA investigation, and another assistant tested positive for covid.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2021
Jarrett Patterson:
Rivera said Jaret Patterson has come a long way. He's understanding his role, and eventually, it's going to grow. You see his confidence start to build, and his comfort level in the system is growing, and it shows— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 19, 2021
Taylor Heinicke/Kyle Allen:
Rivera said the viral load numbers for the impacted QBs are trending up. But really hard to know with this situation if Heinicke or Kyle Allen will play. Really hard.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2021
Business as usual:
Rivera said it doesn’t seem like a lot of things faze This team. Have dealt with a lot in the last year or so. “A lot of these guys try to keep it business as usual,” he said.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2021
Loading comments...