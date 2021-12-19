Washington activates Cam Sims and Daniel Wise from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington removed two more players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. WR Cam Sims was placed on the list on December 15th. DE Daniel Wise was placed on the list on December 17th. Both players will now be available for the rescheduled game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday night at 7pm. Washington placed a total of 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last 11 days. 9 players have since been removed, but there are still 16 players who haven’t been cleared.

Head Coach Ron Rivera said there were 10-12 players who were asymptomatic. He said the team was expecting a few more players to pass the threshold needed to be cleared, and some players were close. He mentioned Taylor Heinicke, and there were also reports that Kyle Allen could be available on Tuesday night. Allen was placed on the reserve list the same day as Cam Sims. He would need two negative tests, or have certain levels on the CT test.

We have activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-WR Cam Sims

-DE Daniel Wise

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (7)

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen

TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

RB: Wendell Smallwood(PS)

Defense (9)

DT: Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle

DE: William Bradley-King(PS)

CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (9)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson(IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims