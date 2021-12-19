NFL 2021 Week 15: Afternoon games open thread

The Washington Football Team enters Week 14 with a 6-7 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week. A COVID-19 outbreak has put 25 players on the reserve list over the last week and a half. The NFL rescheduled 3 games this week, including Washington’s which was moved to Tuesday night at 7pm. The Philadelphia Eagles have not taken the move well, and the tears have been flowing from players, fans, and the media.
The other two NFC East teams will played each other at their regularly scheduled time. The Dallas Cowboys visited the New York Giants earlier today.
CBS
Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) vs. Denver Broncos (7-6), 4:05p.m.
DraftKings odds: Broncos -3, O/U 44
Atlanta Falcons (6-7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (7-6), 4:05p.m.
DraftKings odds: 49ers -8 1/2, O/U 47 1/2
(via 506sports)
Online Streaming
FOX
Green Bay Packers (9-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (4-9), 4:25p.m.
DraftKings odds: Packers -7, O/U 44 1/2
Online Streaming
