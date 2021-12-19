 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 15: Sunday Night Football New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
Sunday football ends with an NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady is leading his team to another playoff run with the hopes of adding an 8th Super Bowl ring to his collection. The Saints beat the Buccaneers earlier in the season, but that was with QB Jameis Winston before tore his ACL. Brady and the Bucs are looking to even the score for this season, and likely put the nail in the coffin for the Saints playoff hopes with Taysom Hill at QB this year.

Matchup: New Orleans Saints (6-7) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

Date: Sunday, December 19th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 822) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -11, O/U 45

Prediction: Buccaneers 28 - Saints 19

SB Nation Blogs: Canal Street Chronicles | Bucs Nation

