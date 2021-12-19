NFL Week 15: Sunday Night Football New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday football ends with an NFC South matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady is leading his team to another playoff run with the hopes of adding an 8th Super Bowl ring to his collection. The Saints beat the Buccaneers earlier in the season, but that was with QB Jameis Winston before tore his ACL. Brady and the Bucs are looking to even the score for this season, and likely put the nail in the coffin for the Saints playoff hopes with Taysom Hill at QB this year.
Matchup: New Orleans Saints (6-7) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)
Date: Sunday, December 19th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Radio:
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 822) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports
DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -11, O/U 45
Prediction: Buccaneers 28 - Saints 19
SB Nation Blogs: Canal Street Chronicles | Bucs Nation
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Loading comments...