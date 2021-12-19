All aTwitter: 19 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/SknP9TUXf8— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 18, 2021
Washington RB J.D. McKissic cleared the concussion protocol. His injury designation is now a neck.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2021
McKissic and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) were the lone DNP today.
Rivera was asked how much DE Montez Sweat could contribute considering no games played since Oct. 31 and today was his first practice. "um, a lot."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 18, 2021
Jonathan Allen said he was asymptomatic and believed he could be available to face Philly before the switch.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2021
Said Montez Sweat was "flying around" the practice field today in his first appearance since October.
Both clubs are required to file practice reports and updated game status (if any) by 4 p.m. today.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021
Meanwhile, transactions for Tuesday's #WFT-#Eagles and #Seahawks-#Rams games are due at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. So extra time for those teams to get guys back, too.
Washington has until 4pm Tuesday to make any transactions for the 7pm kickoff. The team will issue injury reports Sunday and Monday.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2021
John Bates and RSJ have gotten very familiar with each other over the past few days as the only cleared, healthy tight ends on the roster pic.twitter.com/FFQAJxbFqH— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 18, 2021
It’s the same three QBs today as it was yesterday in Ashburn. At RB, there’s no JD McKissic. And at wideout, Terry McLaurin is going through warmups for the third day in a row pic.twitter.com/8V6aHQiEq2— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 18, 2021
Also, the more starters you get back, the more you can maintain consistency with special teams, too. When special teamers end up starting, they're replaced on those units by new backups. Can lead to disruption.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 18, 2021
Positive Note: #WashingtonFootball has dealt with the toughest SOS amongst 6-7 NFC teams this season, and has the 2nd highest SOV only behind New Orleans who probably wouldn't be in this conversation if Jameis was healthy.— Nick Merriam (@nickwithsports) December 18, 2021
Rivera has kept this beat up team respectable.
Was told it takes about 10 days after a player/staffer tests before the team learns whether he/she is positive for the omicron variant.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2021
You guessed it, the NFLPA! Who literally didn’t help me or assist me at all in my grievance that I won and when it was time to collect my payment, the NFLPA wouldn’t sign off the settlement unless I agreed to pay them 5k for work they never did! They work for teams not players!— Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) December 18, 2021
The #Vikings waived starting CB Bashaud Breeland after he got into a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Too much to come back from.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021
There's a reason we didn't resign him when he was here, plus KC had no problem with letting him go & now the reports coming out of Minnesota of why he got booted from there, can't see Ron doing something like that outside of mere desperation...but to answer the question, nope— can't be bothered with bs (@RatedPG6275) December 19, 2021
More on Bashaud Breeland’s release after altercations today at practice with #Vikings coaches and teammates:https://t.co/42j8GTxRZ3— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2021
"I feel like the situation has been blown out of proportion."— USA TODAY Sports+ (@USATSportsPlus) December 19, 2021
Former Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland goes on the record with @JosinaAnderson about the incidents leading up to his release from Minnesota:https://t.co/kkR7diZJUo
I'm seriously starting to wonder if Robert Griffin III has something wrong with him.— Disco (@discoque5) December 18, 2021
Catch the incredible story of Trent "Silverback" Williams, who overcame a life-threatening cancer to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The @silverbackdoc is out now. @TrentW71— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 19, 2021
https://t.co/IkGpqMZhom pic.twitter.com/HYbjdidsGA
From @gmfb Weekend: The #Eagles, #Raiders and #Seahawks weren’t happy their games got moved and now they face short weeks next week. They asked the NFL to move their those games to accommodate and were told no. pic.twitter.com/TRiOmFF655— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021
McVay, asked what he would say to the Seahawks, Eagles, or Raiders if they are frustrated that games were rescheduled. He says he would hope for "empathetic understanding that this wasn’t beacuse of reckless behavior."— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 19, 2021
Rivera said when he heard of the change he thought, "OK, cool. That helps us..."3— John Keim (@john_keim) December 18, 2021
Then pointed out that the league moved their game vs. Pitt last year to a Monday (with a trip west later that week. Said no issue with that. Said "it was good for the league... It was fine."
Remember last year how much #WashingtonFootball fans bitched when our game at Pittsburgh got moved back and we had to go to San Francisco the following week.— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) December 18, 2021
Yeah me either.
We won both
Philly has a much tougher road playing two straight games at home coming off 16 days rest
Asked if it was fair the game moved, Jon Allen said: "That's a loaded question. As a player in Washington, yeah I'm glad they did it. I'm sure Philly has a different opinion." Added the league did what it felt was best. "It's not up to us; it's not my job to worry about that."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 18, 2021
Interview to be a host on Philly Sports Radio— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) December 18, 2021
Interviewer - "Are you a whiny little bitch?"
Candidate - "Yes."
Interviewer - "YOU'RE HIRED!!!!! When can you start?"
Eagles fans - Moving this game is unfair— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) December 18, 2021
Me - You know both teams are dealing with that
Eagles fans - No I mean it's unfair we have to play the 4-9 Giants on only 5 days rest
Me - Well we faced something similar last year and won both games
Eagles fans - You're a stupid head
Fans of pretty much every team have confirmed that “wait no, this is *actually* true about us!”— Forester93 (@Forester932) December 18, 2021
Reminder: in just over an hour, we all pivot from relentlessly criticizing everything the NFL has done for the last 72 hours to relentlessly promoting their product.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 19, 2021
The NFL and NFLPA agreed on changes to the COVID-19 protocols, with a more targeted testing approach. pic.twitter.com/FmMWZ5IMbM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021
Dr. Allen Sills emphasized the updated NFL-NFLPA protocols will mimic what has been happening in healthcare: No routine testing of asymptomatic doctors, nurses, etc. Goal is to test in a smarter and more targeted fashion.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021
Sills said the league is still working out the procedures for "targeted" testing, which will be run by IQVIA, but "let me assure you it will have nothing to do with performance ..." NFL executive Larry Ferazani echoed that it'll be applied fairly across all clubs.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021
The NFL told clubs in a memo Friday the three postponed games are not expected to be postponed again. Sills said they'll continue to monitor, but all the data suggests they have a handle on the #Browns, #Rams and #WFT outbreaks and can go forward with the games as (re)scheduled.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021
The short version of the long NFL memo on updated protocols: Fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff won’t have to test weekly anymore. It’s now “targeted testing,” meaning symptomatic individuals. Unvaccinated individuals must still test daily.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021
The Giants are expecting linebacker Jaylon Smith to play Sunday against the #Cowboys because of their Covid-depleted roster. Smith was signed to the practice squad today.— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 17, 2021
From @gmfb Weekend: I spoke to a refreshed, rejuvenated Doug Pederson the other day. The former #Eagles HC says a year away from the game has helped him hit the reset button personally and professionally as he readies for another opportunity. pic.twitter.com/YHSNlbkxs0— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021
Exclusive: Former #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer speaks for the first time since getting fired, describing his dismissal to me as “devastating” and “heart-breaking.”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2021
More from our 20+ minute conversation: https://t.co/DNrxliZCip
People... do realize Nick Mullens has played quite a bit of NFL football, right?— Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) December 18, 2021
On TV and everything.
This is what led to fines for La'el Collins and Ezekiel Elliott: https://t.co/wPgeFt2pFo— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2021
If the Colts win tonight, nobody in the AFC can clinch a playoff spot this week.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 19, 2021
The @colts get tricky for the TD!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 19, 2021
: #NEvsIND on NFL Network
: https://t.co/fvmy43GTUVpic.twitter.com/OD6GiNe2ms
COLTS BLOCK THE PUNT FOR SIX!@EJ_SPEED’s second block return TD of the season #ForTheShoe— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/22knpyWQNW
THE MANIAC INT + STIFF ARM— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/A3uXqLB0wA
Bobby Okereke laid out for the interception— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/fwo14SLW09
"Royalties are coming to @peanuttillman." - @gregolsen88 pic.twitter.com/50qG5lozhi— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 19, 2021
Michael Pittman and Kyle Dugger were ejected after this scuffle.#NFL | #NEvsIND pic.twitter.com/wBWpAH6zh2— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 19, 2021
Tip drill. Devin McCourty gets the pick and the @Patriots are back in business. #ForeverNE— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/AGHRmPiWfm
It’s a “bot-off” https://t.co/EtZ6URpr43— Ahmed Fareed (@FareedNBCS) December 19, 2021
I’m looking forward to the postgame news conference, when Bill goes in depth on his thought process and analytics philosophy when confronted with FG decisions like that.— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 19, 2021
Holy hell I didn’t realize this was Wentz’ line for tonight and we are well into the fourth quarter.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 19, 2021
No wonder they can’t put New England away. pic.twitter.com/2jJS6sawPL
Carson Wentz's three biggest plays tonight are QB sneaks.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 19, 2021
Passenger? He's basically tied to the roof like a Christmas tree https://t.co/pXiO47sAGq— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 19, 2021
JONATHAN TAYLOR. 67 YARDS. GOOD NIGHT.— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
: #NEvsIND on @NFLNetwork
: https://t.co/DL75sQUMR5 pic.twitter.com/V0jzema8xz
For sure. I think Dulles is legit option. But that land is steep $$ https://t.co/4DHaHdeSwF— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 18, 2021
The issue is those fans have no other easy NFL option while the Maryland side can start eyeing Baltimore as a more convenient (and winning) option.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2021
my roommates and i have been taking these nearly every week since september. you can pick up the test (up to 2 per person) at any time, and drop it off by 8pm the day you take it. i’ve always gotten my results in 3 days or less— e (@shutupElizmoe) December 17, 2021
Someone said Greg Olsen looks like Dexter Morgan. And now I can't unsee it. #NFL pic.twitter.com/8eKIDfAVGM— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 19, 2021
Yeah, no.— StrictlyChristo (@StrictlyChristo) December 18, 2021
(Northwest face of Half Dome in Yosemite, California) pic.twitter.com/Orix7ymMf5
