Ron Rivera Presser: 10-12 players are asymptomatic; Some are trending in the right direction to be cleared

Today should have been a travel day for the Washington Football Team, but this week’s game has been postponed to Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Washington has been getting some good news about both injuries and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Five more players were activated off the list today(Khaleke Hudson remains on IR). WR Terry McLaurin has been in the concussion protocol, and was limited the last two days. He was a full participant in today’s practice an should be available for the Eagles game. Ron Rivera said RB JD McKissic has cleared the concussion protocol as well, but did not practice today due to a neck injury.

Ron Rivera was happy that the game, and two other games, got postponed because it’s what’s best for the league. He talked about being inconvenienced last year when the team had to play a Monday night game against the Steelers due to COVID-19 issues, and then traveling to the West Coast to play the 49ers. He was also happy to hear that Washington was getting players back today, with more possibly getting cleared soon. Rivera said 10-12 players are asymptomatic, and Kyle Allen is one of a few players trending towards being cleared. Taylor Heinicke doesn’t have a lot of symptoms, but would still need to test negative, or have certain levels on the CT test.

Injury updates:

Curtis Samuel and J.D. McKissic were DNPs. But McKissic out of concussion protocol and is dealing with a neck injury. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 18, 2021

Garrett Gilbert:

Ron Rivera says Garrett Gilbert's retention of Washington's system has been excellent. Gilbert played under Rivera in Carolina. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 18, 2021

Game postponed:

Ron Rivera on WFT-Philly being postponed: "Last year we went through the same thing (vs. Pittsburgh) but we were on the other end of it. ... But that was fine because it came down to what needed to be done, and that's what we did." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2021

Ron Rivera says the move to postpone the game was “what’s best for the league.” Adds that Washington had to deal with it last year and this year the bulk of players were vaccinated — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 18, 2021

Ron Rivera says NFL postponement of Washington at Philadelphia was "what's best for the league."



Asked about Eagles players who were upset, Rivera said this was the extraordinary situation NFL planned for. He pointed out Washington was on the other side last year at Pittsburgh. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 18, 2021

Montez Sweat:

Rivera says Montez Sweat can help Washington a "lot" even though he's missed a month: "It was evident watching him run around today that he kept himself in pretty good shape." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 18, 2021

More players possibly returning:

Rivera says Washington has a number of players “trending the right direction” towards returning for Tuesday’s game — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 18, 2021

Kyle Allen:

CT value is an indicator of how much virus a person is carrying. A value of 35 or more is needed to test out.



Rivera said that by tracking the CT values for players on the covid list, they can see some are "trending in the right direction." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2021

Asymptomatic:

Ron Rivera believes Washington has 10-12 players who are asymptomatic. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 18, 2021

Taylor Heinicke:

Rivera says Heinicke “may not have a lot of symptoms” but adds it’s all about the numbers and it’s uncertain. It’s been reported Heinicke is asymptomatic — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 18, 2021

Rivera on Taylor Heinicke: "I'm not necessarily a doctor on this, but it looks like he's a guy that may not have a lot of symptoms. But at the same time, what's really important is where his numbers are. So, we'll see. As long as they continue to trend in the right direction." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2021

Omicron variant:

Rivera said the Belief is that it was the omicron variant. Not 100 percent sure; testing 2 see. prior to that, "had everything in hand." Also said "fortunate thing about this omicron, not as sickening as the other one is" Said "concerned not just for football, but society..." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 18, 2021

Antonio Gibson

Jonathan Allen

Asymptomatic:

Jonathan Allen said he was asymptomatic and felt fine. Believed he could get back in time for the Eagles game, even when it was scheduled for Sunday. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2021

Montez Sweat:

Jonathan Allen said he was asymptomatic and believed he could be available to face Philly before the switch.



Said Montez Sweat was "flying around" the practice field today in his first appearance since October. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2021

Game postponed:

Asked if it was fair the game moved, Jon Allen said: "That's a loaded question. As a player in Washington, yeah I'm glad they did it. I'm sure Philly has a different opinion." Added the league did what it felt was best. "It's not up to us; it's not my job to worry about that." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 18, 2021

Reserve/COVID-19 list: