 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: 10-12 players are asymptomatic; Some are trending in the right direction to be cleared

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Today should have been a travel day for the Washington Football Team, but this week’s game has been postponed to Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Washington has been getting some good news about both injuries and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Five more players were activated off the list today(Khaleke Hudson remains on IR). WR Terry McLaurin has been in the concussion protocol, and was limited the last two days. He was a full participant in today’s practice an should be available for the Eagles game. Ron Rivera said RB JD McKissic has cleared the concussion protocol as well, but did not practice today due to a neck injury.

Ron Rivera was happy that the game, and two other games, got postponed because it’s what’s best for the league. He talked about being inconvenienced last year when the team had to play a Monday night game against the Steelers due to COVID-19 issues, and then traveling to the West Coast to play the 49ers. He was also happy to hear that Washington was getting players back today, with more possibly getting cleared soon. Rivera said 10-12 players are asymptomatic, and Kyle Allen is one of a few players trending towards being cleared. Taylor Heinicke doesn’t have a lot of symptoms, but would still need to test negative, or have certain levels on the CT test.

Injury updates:

Garrett Gilbert:

Game postponed:

Montez Sweat:

More players possibly returning:

Kyle Allen:

Asymptomatic:

Taylor Heinicke:

Omicron variant:

Antonio Gibson

Jonathan Allen

Asymptomatic:

Montez Sweat:

Game postponed:

Reserve/COVID-19 list:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...