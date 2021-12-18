All aTwitter: 18 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
@__BR91 has made it his mission this season to raise money for liver cancer. When you go to make the donation, please leave your Twitter handle. The money will be going towards a great cause! The link can be found below: https://t.co/ao1MYUZ2W1— Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) December 18, 2021
The #WashingtonFootball team vs. #FlyEaglesFly game has been moved to Tuesday. However, we still should expect a heavy dose of HB Antonio Gibson on the ground. @GregCosell dissects his usage w/ the WAS outside zone scheme here. #NFL@MattBowen41 | @John_Keim | @Larrytouchdown pic.twitter.com/kEewpV0JYl— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) December 17, 2021
Game status has changed: left vacant for now with the game having moved to Tuesday. Look for it to be updated Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SzkNqLcT56— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Sam Cosmi should also be back on the field Sunday.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 17, 2021
Important reminder that just because a player is activated tomorrow doesn’t mean they will automatically play. And with games being moved and so much uncertainty a reminder to commissioners … this is a game we play for fun. It’s unchartered territory. Be flexible & reasonable. pic.twitter.com/aiCyMqkijN— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 17, 2021
Some useful info for Tuesday’s Washington game at Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/aOswD1PF1u— Charlie Mule (@CharlieMule_PR) December 18, 2021
In the past five days alone, 151 NFL players -- about 6% of the league -- tested positive for COVID-19. But the league says a significant majority are asymptomatic. As Dr. Allen Sills said, it's a new phase. https://t.co/GBcDC1AS8K— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2021
Well, it never existed, is what happened to it. https://t.co/FU3lwOO18h— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 17, 2021
Specifically, it said if a game cannot be rescheduled due to an outbreak among unvaxxed players, team would responsible would forfeit. These games could, in fact, be rescheduled, and outbreaks were not the result of unvaxxed individuals. https://t.co/QZtwJ8P27W— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
No idea. What would have happened if they tested positive between now and Sunday? https://t.co/vunAh7Xz6g— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 17, 2021
Just spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis on game being moved back to Monday: Heath and safety is No. 1, but it's a competitive disadvantage to the @Raiders. Maybe the #Browns should fly to Las Vegas. @ESPNNFL @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/OxZgyHK9XF— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 17, 2021
The Raiders not knowing the rules is classic Raiders— Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) December 17, 2021
Privilege: the ability to interpret taking away the ridiculous and unsafe advantage you did nothing to earn as a "disadvantage." https://t.co/fxDpkxT7T0— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 17, 2021
There's an NFL owner actually saying, "We didn't get our chance to get a cheap win over a team that had 20+ players out, so to give us an easier time they should have to give up a home game." GTFOH— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) December 17, 2021
Hopefully Raider fans that flew into Cleveland and won’t see a game now can hang around and enjoy everything that marvelous city has to offer in the winter.— Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) December 17, 2021
Postponement agreement for all three teams was reached after union argued that situation qualified as “uncontrolled spread despite adherence to protocols”. The goal of the union was to make sure all six teams’ players didn’t lose their game checks.— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 17, 2021
Neither the NFL or the union appears to be on board with the total removal of Covid testing and protocols, but the push by players will likely lean into the adjustment of the future testing regimen for vaccinated players and lead to less testing and fewer protocols.— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 17, 2021
Counter-argument: if the game was forfeited, the Eagles players wouldn't be paid and the broadcasters would lose out on an entire game's worth of revenue.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 18, 2021
If it was played as scheduled, it presents a genuine duty-of-care/player health and safety risk.
Let's not be silly. https://t.co/wtyL8Ry5EX
Philly fans: pic.twitter.com/8MrP4FNzQc— where is the (@CultureChan9e) December 17, 2021
Every Eagles fan became a stickler for following Covid protocals at exactly 2pm today— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 17, 2021
#WashingtonFootball has had these scenarios in 3 of the last 4 games:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 18, 2021
1. The Cowboys coming off of 10 days rest
2. The Raiders coming off of 10 days rest
3. The Eagles off a bye week
All the while having the leagues #1 Strength of Schedule.
Cry me a river, pimp. https://t.co/W5D4m9zh3z
Summarizing the timeline:— WFT (@_mattschoen_) December 17, 2021
If your team was affected negatively by schedule changes due to covid, you’re pissed.
If your team didn’t get to reschedule and was forced to play regardless of covid, you’re pissed.
If your team benefits from being rescheduled, you’re not pissed
They're not being penalized. They're being inconvenienced. They'll be fine. https://t.co/eAUh2k7XzT— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 18, 2021
Happened to us last year with the Steelers.— Skins 4 Life (@BillSparano) December 17, 2021
December 18, 2021
Another point that most seem to be missing. The NFL statement earlier this year said the team with the COVID issue would have to forfeit "if the game couldn't be re-scheduled"— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) December 18, 2021
Apparently they could reschedule it#WashingtonFootball
I knew the Eagles would be pro forfeit week 17 of last season— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 17, 2021
Silver lining from current COVID outbreak? None of the players who tested positive this week will be subject to further testing through the end of the postseason. https://t.co/wwFCfWRuRI— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 18, 2021
And from S Landon Collins (@TheHumble_21): “I would love to stay here within the role that I’m playing in, and if they love me. I love being here. This is where I wanted to be drafted to when I first got into the NFL. So yeah, I would love to be here.” https://t.co/UYoWxheWuJ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2021
“As part of their pitch to legislators, team officials have shared detailed renderings of a domed stadium anchoring a vast commercial and entertainment complex”— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 18, 2021
Virginia always seemed the most likely place for the new stadium, although I hope DC comes around https://t.co/9WDRFHNxC4
“There are a lot of Virginians that are excited that we are still in the running,” said Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 17, 2021
Giants signed former Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021
.@RyanKerrigan91 on facing his former team pic.twitter.com/ed4Gdu2FME— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
Chargers’ TE Donald Parham Jr. is set to return home from the hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion:https://t.co/l50T3i8HRO— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2021
December 17, 2021
As for the three games that got moved today: “Our expectation is that these games will be played at the rescheduled times and will not be moved to a later date or time during the week of December 20.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2021
Brandon Smith officially declaring for the draft today (as most expected).— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 17, 2021
I’ll GLADLY take him in RD2 (if he lasts).
Y’all thought i was finished ? #ImComingBack pic.twitter.com/6JoRcmipy6— Dontay Demus Jr (@_godof5) December 16, 2021
The Washington Football Team and the Washington Capitals will both play a Tuesday night game at 7pm in Philadelphia right across the street from each other. #WashingtonFootball at Eagles #ALLCAPS at Flyers— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 17, 2021
More: https://t.co/T2ZS2nxQk5 pic.twitter.com/6ZBRQetC15
"I decided to dress for success.. I can play the role of @OfficialAJHawk as well" ~Al Michaels— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2021
THIS IS AWESOME#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/qwVVk2g418
Mike Florio (@ProFootballTalk) told us that the #Dolphins wanted all civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson solved before they traded for him. 18 of the 22 plaintiffs were ready to agree to settlements.. 4 held out. If those last 4 had come around, he'd be a Dolphin. #Texans #NFL pic.twitter.com/smXrWdxLZQ— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 17, 2021
