Report: Montez Sweat expected to be activated from IR and Reserve/COVID-19 list; play vs the Eagles

Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve last month after he suffered a non-displaced fractured jaw in the Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. Sweat was expected to miss 4-6 weeks and had to go on a soft foods diet and avoid physical contact while recovering.

Washington expected to have him back last week when they hosted the Cowboys, but Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 on December 8th. He is unvaccinated which means he has to isolate for 10 days and not have any symptoms to return to the team.

He can be cleared tomorrow, and would have been available for the Eagles game originally scheduled for Sunday at 1pm. That game has been rescheduled for Tuesday night at 7pm after 24 other Washington players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. When Sweat is cleared there will be 22 players left on the list, barring and other additions/subtractions.

There are obvious conditioning questions for a player who hasn't been on an NFL field in almost two months, and has his jaw wired shut(liquid diet) with limitations on his workouts. Jack Del Rio said he would welcome him back to the field, which given the current situation with the defensive line is expected.

Who won't welcome Montez Sweat back on Tuesday? Philadelphia Eagles fans who blame him for postponing their game. There is also a fair amount of Washington fans who have placed all the blame for the team's outbreak on Sweat due to his unvaccinated status. Washington followed all COVID-19 protocols, but it is unlikely there will be an answer to how this happened that could satisfy everyone.

Ron Rivera earlier today on Montez Sweat's status:

“I know one thing is, he's been in all the meetings that we've had because they're all by Zoom. I know he has been working out, that much we're in tune with. We will see where he is today and tomorrow.” https://t.co/bEJONjlKoP — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 17, 2021