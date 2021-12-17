Robert Griffin III says he’s ready to come back to Washington...again

Robert Griffin III said he was available after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury in Week 1. That call never came. RGIII was promoting a book that would expose his time in Washington a few weeks ago. Now with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he has once again thrown his hat in the ring for a return to Washington. He loves the new culture...

Washington needs a QB?

If you love storylines going back would be a sensational one. Would only be willing because many in the organization have explained how @whoisjwright and @RiverboatRonHC have changed the culture in the building. Thank you to the fans for all the love. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 17, 2021