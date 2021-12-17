 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robert Griffin III says he’s ready to come back to Washington...again

Here we go again

By Scott Jennings
The Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Robert Griffin III said he was available after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury in Week 1. That call never came. RGIII was promoting a book that would expose his time in Washington a few weeks ago. Now with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he has once again thrown his hat in the ring for a return to Washington. He loves the new culture...

