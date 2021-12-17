Ron Rivera Presser: Garrett Gilbert is a guy we’re familiar with, no decision on QB until tomorrow

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after Friday's practice https://t.co/iKeEkCaq2m— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 17, 2021
Injury updates:
Game status— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Out
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
Questionable
WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)
RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)
DE Daniel Wise (non-injury related)
Starting QB on Sunday:
Ron rivera addressing the media. No updates on who will be the starter yet. The team will wait until tomorrow to make a decision— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 17, 2021
Rivera said the biggest thing for preparing a game plan with the quarterbacks on the roster is about leaning on their strengths. The coaching staff has at least some experience with all three quarterbacks, so they have some idea of what they can do best.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 17, 2021
Rivera said they're not sure yet who will start at QB. Gilbert has game experience; Shurmur has been in their system since signed to the PS in Sept but has no game experience....There's a chance all 3 QBs will be active (Ta'amu also)...— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
When asked if he may keep all three of his new QBs active on game day, Ron Rivera chuckled. He said they may not have enough guys active to fill out the roster anyway.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 17, 2021
"We're going to be real close with the numbers if we're going to have 48 up."
Garrett Gilbert:
Ron Rivera on Garrett Gilbert - "He's a guy were familiar with, we had him in Carolina. He's had some pretty good snaps."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 17, 2021
Rivera wont name QB starter now
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera says that the experience of having to start Taylor Heinicke out of nowhere for the Tampa playoff game can provide a bit of a roadmap for this Sunday when it comes to plugging in a new QB pic.twitter.com/N0XhNav8YV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 17, 2021
Moving the game day:
Rivera says he's focused on preparing for Sunday. No news about moving the game as of now— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 17, 2021
Tough situation:
Ron Rivera: "It's a tough situation, tough set of circumstances. This is not by our doing. It's unfortunate the way it came about. But we have to wait and see what happens and abide by what we have to do."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Getting players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
Ron Rivera, on the possibility of players on the covid-19 lists testing out early: "We have a few guys that are close, and if one of them just happens to cross the threshold, we'll have him back. We're pretty hopeful."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 17, 2021
Montez Sweat:
Rivera on Montez Sweat coming back - "we'll see where he is today and tomorrow"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 17, 2021
Terry McLaurin:
Ron Rivera said he has a "very high" level of optimism WR Terry McLaurin (concussion) will return for Sunday's game— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 17, 2021
JD McKissic:
Ron Rivera "hopeful" that JD McKissic can return this weekend. Didnt sound that emphatic— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 17, 2021
Kyle Shurmur
Preparing like he’s going to play:
Kyle Shurmur addressing the media. It's been a crazy week, he said, but he feels like the team has a good week of practice. Added that he's been preparing like he's going to play.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 17, 2021
QB IQ:
Kyle Shurmur "takes pride" in his intelligence as a quarterback more so than any other trait. Feels like once he learns a system he gets a really good grasp on it pic.twitter.com/QEa1EOn29N— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 17, 2021
Jordan Ta’amu
Learning a new offense:
Jordan Ta'amu's order of operations for learning a new offense: Learn the run plays ASAP and then move onto the pass plays. Calls it a process that's "definitely difficult" (I can only imagine) pic.twitter.com/2Nq6kPx3k7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 17, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Jordan Ta'amu is now with Washington after notably serving as the XFL starter for the St. Louis Battlehawks ahead of backup... Taylor Heinicke.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 17, 2021
Ta'amu has watched Heinicke’s rise with interest. "Now I'm his backup. That's awesome."
Garrett Gilbert
Getting the call from Washington:
Garrett Gilbert was getting ready to go to Indy with the Patriots yesterday at this time and now he's preparing for Philly. Joked that there's been some "minor changes" in his life. Got the call from Washington as he was giving his daughter a bath; his wife had to let him know pic.twitter.com/jNVHHkadct— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 17, 2021
This time yesterday, Garrett Gilbert was preparing to go to Indy with the Patriots. He said he was home, giving his daughter a bath at 8:30 p.m., when his wife walked in. He'd missed about 25 calls. He said he threw some stuff in a suitcase and came to Washington.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 17, 2021
New teammates:
Garrett Gilbert tried his best to introduce himself to as many new teammates as he could today and especially become "fast friends" with the offensive line— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 17, 2021
Next, next, next man up:
More from Garrett Gilbert: "I think it’s next, next, next man up. I don’t know how many nexts there are there. What’s happening here and obviously across the league as other teams are dealing with some stuff as well, there’s just some extraordinary circumstances."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 17, 2021
