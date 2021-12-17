Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

With another chance to get on the field, Jeremy Reaves isn't taking anything for granted

Reaves was dealt a heartbreaking blow when he found out he was getting cut after training camp. He's spent the past three months learning on the practice squad, and now he's ready to make another impact.

Landon Collins is thriving as Washington’s ‘hybrid’ defender - The Washington Post

The 27-year old Collins has been a playmaker for Washington’s defense, playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

Shaka Toney's mother, upbringing prepares him for adversity of Washington's season - Washington Times

A few weeks ago, coach Ron Rivera, unprompted, brought up Shaka Toney while discussing his team's ability to deal with adversity. That hardly told the whole story.

It's a 'Replacements' remake as the Washington Football Team scrambles to field a roster for Sunday | Professional Sports | richmond.com

ASHBURN — “The Replacements” is getting a 21st century remake.

NFL updates COVID-19 protocols following outbreaks | RSN

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced updated COVID-19 protocols for Week 15. Here is what it says about masks, testing and more.

Washington avoided disaster by not hiring Urban Meyer | RSN

It was just two years ago Washington hosted Urban Meyer in the owner's box at FedEx Field. Can you imagine?

Washington is turning to football's favorite phrase in midst of adversity | RSN

To answer all the questions this week about the adversity they're facing, Washington players keep using the same three words.

Washington adds Kam Curl, two others to covid-19 list, bringing total to 21 - The Washington Post

It remains unclear if any of the players on Washington's covid list will be able to return for Sunday’s game at the Eagles, but a change to the NFL's protocols could allow some players to be back sooner.

Dan Snyder's had a lot of bad years - Washington Times

Chronicling the 22 years that Dan Snyder has owned the Washington Football Team is like detailing the history of some banana republic dictator. Each year by itself stands as evidence of dysfunction and destruction.