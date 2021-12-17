All aTwitter: 17 December 2021 (special afternoon edition due to fast-moving COVID situation)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Our Week 15 game has been moved to Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XYxP3xdXAq— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 17, 2021
The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021
.@RapSheet and @wyche89 join @OmarDRuiz to give the latest on the Week 15 schedule changes. pic.twitter.com/GNz6GHTFPx— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 17, 2021
From both league and union sources: If these #NFL games were forfeited rather than rescheduled to next week, NO players would have gotten paid a game check. Pay for all players would have been forfeited as no games would have taken place. After that, grievances and good luck.— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 17, 2021
Game status— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Out
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
Questionable
WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)
RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)
DE Daniel Wise (non-injury related)
Rivera sounded rather bullish on Terry McLaurin (concussion) for Sunday. As for J.D. McKissic (concussion), "we'll see what happens." https://t.co/NjhxauFPTK— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 17, 2021
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 17, 2021
-Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
-Activated C Keith Ismael off the Reserve/COVID-19 List
-Signed QB Garrett Gilbert off New England’s practice squad pic.twitter.com/EyOylKwIfT
Sam Cosmi should also be back on the field Sunday.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) December 17, 2021
Washington has 41 players on the 53 man roster as of now. They’re fighting for a playoff spot. This… is not ideal.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Ron Rivera on with @kevinsheehanDC says around "80 percent" of the WFT players on the COVID-19 list have no symptoms. Also said he's "optimistic" about getting players back for Sunday as some are "trending in the right direction."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 17, 2021
Rivera said they're not sure yet who will start at QB. Gilbert has game experience; Shurmur has been in their system since signed to the PS in Sept but has no game experience....There's a chance all 3 QBs will be active (Ta'amu also)...— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Washington is just going to have to roll with it this week. Mark Sanchez ain't walkin' through that door.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Ron Rivera is hopeful they'll get players off the Covid-19 list before the game:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 17, 2021
"We are hopeful. We did our testing early so we can get those tests sent up and evaluated. Later on today, we may get some good news. We do have a few guys that are close." #WashingtonFotball
To be clear: The new NFL COVID protocols make it possible for anyone who's tested positive this week to "test back in" and play this weekend (yes, even if you tested positive today and play Saturday) as long as they're vaccinated and show no symptoms.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 16, 2021
The new WFT QB depth chart going into Sunday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 17, 2021
1 Kyle Shurmur, Pulled up this week.
2 Jordan Ta'Amu, signed this week.
3 Garrett Gilbert, signed today.
Washington’s QBs as of now: Gilbert, Ta’amu and Shurmur. pic.twitter.com/0uws2u8LTG— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2021
Here we have Scott Turner explaining things to new guy Garrett Gilbert and then the QB tossing to Adam Humphries. pic.twitter.com/hGrLy8kmnW— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 17, 2021
When asked if he may keep all three of his new QBs active on game day, Ron Rivera chuckled. He said they may not have enough guys active to fill out the roster anyway.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 17, 2021
"We're going to be real close with the numbers if we're going to have 48 up."
Washington needs a QB?— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 17, 2021
If you love storylines going back would be a sensational one. Would only be willing because many in the organization have explained how @whoisjwright and @RiverboatRonHC have changed the culture in the building. Thank you to the fans for all the love.
As Mr. Rogers' mother famously told him, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) December 17, 2021
Terry McLaurin is a helper.
New #WashingtonFootball QB Gilbert getting in some work with the star WR today at practice@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/XWo7oKOgzE
If only Fitzpatrick had completed one early in the opener. https://t.co/9mzMa75C1L— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 17, 2021
Garrett Gilbert is going to have a decent game and WFT fans will spend the next 8 months debating if he’s the future of the franchise or not.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 17, 2021
Take a look at your #WashingtonFootball QBs on the practice field today:— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) December 17, 2021
Garrett Gilbert (19), Jordan Ta'amu (12) and Kyle Shurmur (6)
Both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are currently on the Reserve/Covid-19 list@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/jOVLAaIYqM
Another peak inside HC Ron Rivera’s office. Don’t miss the “Ron Rivera Show” Saturday at 7pm on @nbcwashington! @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/AXJwUgDqr8— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) December 17, 2021
I don't believe this is a real thing. That said, if he becomes available #WashingtonFootball should make him their No. 1 priority this offseason. https://t.co/cXl4A4colE— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 17, 2021
Ryan Kerrigan said he’s not overly emotional about facing his former team this weekend. He said his lack of production has been frustrating at times but he’s hoping to make some plays in these important games down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/LxT4DN6mWh— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 17, 2021
The #Chargers say that TE Donald Parham Jr. stayed at UCLA Harbor Medical Center last night and was diagnosed with a concussion. He is comfortable and alert, likely to be discharged later today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021
Saints’ HC Sean Payton has tested positive for Covid-19.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021
More and more people connected to the league believe that players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic should be allowed to play, even if positive for COVID. https://t.co/W2b0crMGyn— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2021
Here's one prominent owner saying on the record what was discussed behind closed doors at the NFL meeting this week—the idea that the NFL could incentivize the booster, by offering to stop testing those players who get it.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021
A common-sense solution. https://t.co/BrdspEsd64
That source said it was not clear yet about the games involving the WFT and Rams. https://t.co/S307uG2g7u— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 17, 2021
They didn’t push the game back 5 minutes for the #Raiders outbreak last year. pic.twitter.com/7DxtdSnIvn— Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) December 17, 2021
BREAKING: Raiders/Browns has officially been moved to Monday Night at 5PM EST #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/nQP5pbGdSY— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2021
Looking at the calendar— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 17, 2021
Sunday:
Monday:
Tuesday:
Thursday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
Monday: pic.twitter.com/nM6SAd1aIB
As it happens, I am free around Monday at 5 pm and on Tuesday night to watch more football.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021
A reminder on the forfeit policy the #NFL established this summer. All three circumstances must be satisfied for it to happen.https://t.co/jJCqH3CDRK pic.twitter.com/FfbjoeAvFF— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 17, 2021
It sounds as if Bruce Arians has decided what to do with Antonio Brown, and that Arians will wait until after Sunday's game to announce the decision in order to avoid creating a distraction. https://t.co/NoS9BVpoGQ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2021
Dog helps his human move tires and figures out how to carry four tires in one bite.. pic.twitter.com/ZH8TWroUaA— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 16, 2021
Buffalo saved a tortoise by flipping him over..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 16, 2021
IG: sanamkamran pic.twitter.com/DpHAbsk2eA
