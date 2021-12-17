All aTwitter: 17 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/qeZDwRQ58f— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 16, 2021
RB JD McKissic is out here today on the side field.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
Washington has 30 total players on injured reserve and Covid-19 lists. Hooboy. pic.twitter.com/EXBQqEwrJK— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
This is what this past week has cost Washington:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
7 DL
3 Centers
4 LBs
3 of its top 5 WRs
3 TEs
2 CBs
1 QB
1 S
1 OT
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 16, 2021
S Kam Curl
C Keith Ismael
C Tyler Larsen
The Washington Football Team signed the following free agent:
DT Akeem Spence
At the moment, Washington has 40 players on its 53-man roster.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 16, 2021
As of right now, your projected WR1 is Dyami Brown.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 16, 2021
At least the Eagles won’t have game film on these mystery players. #washingtonfootball— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) December 16, 2021
I will say, the coaches and players are all saying the right things. no woe is us emanating from the interviews... more: This is the situation; deal with it and try to win... all you can do.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
Jack Del Rio said that he believes Montez Sweat should be football ready if the DE is cleared from the covid list by Sunday.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 16, 2021
Reminder: Sweat (jaw) last played on Oct. 31. Been out or on IR since. Landed on the covid last week. His 10-day quarantine period ends Saturday.
Washington's home game against Philadelphia in Week 17 will also not be flexed. That will be a 1 pm kickoff aired regionally on Fox.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 16, 2021
The Week 18 game in New York is subject to a six-day flex, and can also be flexed to Saturday, so don't make any plans yet for that one.
Wise tried it again on the next rush, but this time Smith almost baited it by flashing the outside hand quickly before pulling it away and then catching Wise as he dipped to run him by Dak pic.twitter.com/XxOZmPou8i— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021
Thought this was a nice play by Kendall Fuller. Playing the back side CB as Cowboys run a leak concept from the gun. Fuller initially attaches to WR, but has awareness to spot TE leaking out after block. Then drives on route to break up the pass pic.twitter.com/LIOUrxBxd4— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021
Liked this move from William Bradley-King. Flash long-arm rush with inside hand, then drop the arm and swipe with outside arm to clear RT's hands and get by cleanly pic.twitter.com/meKMEpvomO— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021
Scott Turner says that Curtis Samuel's low usage on Sunday was due to the hamstring injury. Rivera indicated otherwise, but Turner says Rivera was on the defensive headset and didn't get the injury update that Turner did.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 16, 2021
"U have high expectations of yourself and u go out there and compete every day... then you fall short. Sometimes that's just life. My mother is very big on you don't quit something; when you start, you finish it. I have a purpose here. I'll stay the course no matter what." (2)— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
"The passion, the energy, the fuel, it's always been there for me."— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 16, 2021
Slept on narrative -- Kerrigan's first game against #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/0U72UCpAYc— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 16, 2021
Coach Joe Gibbs knows the name of the #WashingtonFootball Team pic.twitter.com/VH3HDqOR5a— Washington Football Fan Club CLT (@CLTWFTFans) December 16, 2021
And there’s more: Browns also have four other defensive players that tested positive for COVID-19 today, bringing the total of Cleveland players with it this week to 20, per @ByKimberleyA and me. https://t.co/taJ2mNhkqa— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021
The Browns have 20 players that tested positive for COVID-19…— PFF (@PFF) December 16, 2021
Should the NFL postpone the game? pic.twitter.com/rfUOVD5Vqs
Nine more Rams go on the COVID list: Rams placed LB Von Miller, T Tremayne Anchrum Jr., DB Antoine Brooks Jr., G Bobby Evans, DB Jake Gervase, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DB Kareem Orr, LB Troy Reeder, LB Christian Rozeboom on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021
We are now up to $294 million in salary cap dollars on the Covid list this week. #Browns with over $57M followed by the #Bears at $37M and WFT at $30M. pic.twitter.com/ZkSzbGRfcp— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 16, 2021
He caught that?!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 17, 2021
: #KCvsLAC on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
: https://t.co/patCMPPksBpic.twitter.com/w7kX3U9hYO
This throw was worse than a Jackson Mahomes TikTok pic.twitter.com/9Z9CqqP5Ds— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 17, 2021
It's Fox's last TNF game. As of next year, the NFL is trading an Amazon cash grab for a much smaller audience -- and a hope that the audience will grow. Will it ever be as big as it was on a three-letter network? Probably not.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2021
First, Antonio Brown. Then, Urban Meyer. WFT fans are hoping @NFLSTROUD next does some reporting on Daniel Snyder.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2021
Darrell Bevell confirms that Urban Meyer left the Jaguars facility after practice yesterday and never returned, leaving staff to prep without him.— Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 16, 2021
Heard they were in the dark as to where he was and what was happening.
Urban Meyer's firing "brings a little bit of clarity and some direction moving forward," QB Trevor Lawrence said.— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 17, 2021
"...It’s hard to be focused and have all your attention and efforts going towards winning the game when there’s so many things going on." https://t.co/KmQ4Yk8FMW
From @gmfb: The #Jaguars’ players aren’t sad to see Urban Meyer go. A few of them this morning via text this to their agents: “✌️” pic.twitter.com/oGuRi26EN4— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021
.@LRiddickESPN did not hold back on Urban Meyer.— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 16, 2021
"This is the biggest failure of leadership, on the part of a coach, probably in the history in the NFL. ... As far as his career in the NFL, it's over. It's done." pic.twitter.com/dCUCgU7cWT
"A spectacular face plant!"— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 16, 2021
The #Jaguars fired Urban Meyer in the middle of the night Wednesday and @richeisen says his 13-game tenure can only be described as such:#NFL pic.twitter.com/CatPoha2bU
Kenny Pickett will not play in Peach Bowl. https://t.co/JZkcbGUGXU— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Washington center and Ring of Fame member Len Hauss.— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 16, 2021
Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/bRiTsawh2i
Jackson Mahomes got absolutely bodied by this Kansas City bar pic.twitter.com/KWtHtODQVn— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 16, 2021
This video from @nbc6 in Miami, FL is of a drive-thru COVID testing site. It is from today. It is not from last year. pic.twitter.com/Hll8chlkPL— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) December 16, 2021
44-years ago today “Saturday Night Fever” premiered in theaters (1977) … pic.twitter.com/WXvRaTacUK— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 14, 2021
