Jack Del Rio Presser: Montez Sweat is hopeful he can play against the Eagles on Sunday

Scott Turner
LIVE: OC Scott Turner speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/E4yq7w61Om— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 16, 2021
Injury updates:
Practice report— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
DNP
RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
Limited
LB Cole Holcomb (ankle)
LB Jordan Kunasyzk (hamstring)
WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)
G Brandon Scherff (ankle)
Taylor Heinicke (right elbow) was a full participant
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel did not practice with a hamstring injury.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 16, 2021
Rivera has said this is different than the groin injury.
Scott Turner says that Curtis Samuel's low usage on Sunday was due to the hamstring injury. Rivera indicated otherwise, but Turner says Rivera was on the defensive headset and didn't get the injury update that Turner did.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 16, 2021
Terry McLaurin:
Turner said when Terry McLaurin is on the field, it makes the defense play more balanced.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 16, 2021
McLaurin is in the concussion protocol, although he was limited in practice today
Flexibility:
Scott Turner addressing the media. With the lineup in flux, he said the team has to do a great job of being flexible. He added that the game plan will needs to be an "ever changing" document until kickoff.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 16, 2021
Kyle Shurmur:
Turner said Kyle Shurmur has done a nice job of preparing and been around the game his whole life as coach Pat Shurmur's son. Turner has a good feel for what he's capable of so if he needs to go on Sunday, he can put Shurmur in a position to be successful— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 16, 2021
Postpone the game?:
OC Scott Turner on whether he would like for Sunday's game to be postponed: "I don't even think about that kind of stuff. That's up to the league."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 16, 2021
Jack Del Rio
LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/uk34mA2CCB— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 16, 2021
Montez Sweat:
Del Rio said he’d feel comfortable with Sweat playing even though the pass rusher hasn’t practiced in a month. https://t.co/ohK68zEfJ3— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 16, 2021
DC Jack Del Rio said DE Montez Sweat (jaw; IR), who has not played since Oct. 31, could play Sun if he clears Covid protocols. Sweat's 10-day isolation ends Sat.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 16, 2021
"He would be a boost. ... How many plays would he end up playing if he gets cleared and can play? I'm not sure."
Jeremy Reaves:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Jeremy Reaves is a pro, been on point and been anxious all year to play. He's excited to get on the field. He's all in, and Del Rio loves the way he prepares.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 16, 2021
Big COVID-19 list is new territory for his coaching career:
Jack Del Rio, when asked if there's any situation from the past that was remotely comparable: "You can't draw from a lesson in the past from anything close to this; Nothing resembling this. I like to approach it that we're gonna prepare and we love to compete."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
Shaka Toney:
Del Rio said Shaka Toney was a player that stood out in the draft process that he thought could develop. He's improved throughout the year, and Del Rio is looking forward to seeing him grow— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 16, 2021
Jeremy Reaves
Perseverance:
Jeremy Reaves thought he "broke that barrier" that was holding him back from being a regular player after what he did in 2020 but got released on cut-down day in 2021. Still he re-signed to the p-squad to "stay the course" and not quit, which is something his mom instilled in him— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 16, 2021
"U have high expectations of yourself and u go out there and compete every day... then you fall short. Sometimes that's just life. My mother is very big on you don't quit something; when you start, you finish it. I have a purpose here. I'll stay the course no matter what." (2)— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
Jamin Davis
COVID-19 outbreak:
Jamin Davis: "Of course you want it to stop... It's just a real adverse situation; you can't dwell on it... It's just a next man up mentality."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
Or, in this case, next roster up.
