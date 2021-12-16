NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with an AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a huge game for two teams that are one win apart and playing for a division title. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to make another run to the Super Bowl. Second-year QB Justin Herbert continues to impress, but wants to take that success to the playoffs this year. This should be a great game with a lot of offense to help your fantasy team’s playoff hopes.

Injury Report

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs(9-4) vs Los Angeles Chargers(8-5)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 16th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -3, O/U 54

Prediction: Chargers 36 - Chiefs 33

SB Nation Blogs: Arrowhead Pride | Bolts from the Blue

