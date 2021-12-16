Washington Roster Moves: 3 more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list; DT Akeem Spence signed

Washington has announce that 3 more players have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. There are now 21 players on the list, and 22 have been placed there since Montez Sweat tested positive on 12/8. CB Darryl Roberts is the only player so far who has been added and then activated since this outbreak started.

Washington's depth at center has been tested throughout the season due to injuries. Starter Chase Roullier broke his leg in the first week of November, and 3 players have started at the position since then. Tyler Larsen was the #2 center and returned to the starting lineup this week only to suffer an Achilles injury. It looked like it could be a bad injury, but we haven't had any updates yet. He now lands on the covid list along with 2nd-year center Keith Ismael.

Washington also placed backup C/G Wes Schweitzer on IR(ankle) 5 days ago. Washington has Jon Toth on the roster, and also claimed C/G Jamil Douglas off waivers from the Bills. He was seen at practice yesterday observing his new team. Washington also gave Brandon Scherff the first snaps he's ever taken at center yesterday, just in case.

Kam Curl is the third player being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, and he would be a massive loss if he can't play on Sunday vs the Eagles. Curl has been a big part of this defense since emerging as an absolute draft steal last year. Curl plays multiple roles in Jack Del Rio's defense, and there isn't anyone who can replicate his impact below him on the depth chart.

Washington also announced the signing of DT Akeem Spence. The defensive line was hit particularly hard early, and Daron Payne is the only Week 1 starter currently available for Sunday's game. Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, and Tim Settle have all been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-S Kam Curl

-C Keith Ismael

-C Tyler Larsen



-Signed DT Akeem Spence — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 16, 2021

No more players expected to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense(7)

QB: Kyle Allen

OT: Cornelius Lucas

C: Tyler Larsen, Keith Ismael

WR: Cam Sims

TE: Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway(PS)

Defense(14)

DT: Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle

DE: Montez Sweat(IR), James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, William Bradley-King

CB: Kendall Fuller, Troy Apke

S: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

LB: Khaleke Hudson(IR), David Mayo, Milo Eifler

Washington Football Team activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

CB Darryl Roberts