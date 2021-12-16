All aTwitter: 16 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Practice report— John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2021
DNP
CB Troy Apke (illness)
C Keith Ismael (illness)
LB Jordan Kunasyzk (hamstring)
C Tyler Larsen (Achilles)
RB JD McKissic (concussion)
WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
Limited
LB Cole Holcomb (ankle)
OG Brandon Scherff (ankle)
Ron Rivera confirmed that Curtis Samuel's injury is indeed different. Dealing with a hamstring now.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
NFL now has seven teams in enhanced COVID protocols: Browns, Bears, Falcons, Lions, Rams, Vikings and the WFT.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021
Washington's 17 players on the COVID list are the second-most in the NFL. Only the Cleveland Browns, with 18, have more.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 15, 2021
This ties us with Cleveland at 18! https://t.co/99sLa8VNfG— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 15, 2021
ICYMI: The list of Washington's 18 players on the covid list: pic.twitter.com/MxhIcH3ms3— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 16, 2021
My best guess at Washington starting defense as of right now:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
DT - Daron Payne, Daniel Wise
DE - Shaka Toney, Nate Orchard
LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis
DB - WJ3, Danny Johnson, Bobby McCain, Landon Collins, Kam Curl
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, live now on @nflnetwork, says there has been no discussion on moving the #Browns #Raiders game in light of the COVID outbreak in Cleveland. “We feel confident with continuing changes and adaptions to our protocols we can do that.”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021
NFL has been clear that games won’t get rescheduled this year. Of course this is the first weekend that policy will actually be tested but I wouldn’t expect the league to change pic.twitter.com/taioxAMlgQ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
Lol saw this on Facebook #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/WjLbqEWJOP— Washington Run Down (@WashingtonRD21) December 16, 2021
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, speaking now on @nflnetwork says many recent COVID cases have been asymptomatic as Omicron becomes the dominant variant. In past week seeing more spread in facilities, so masks, meetings, meal time protocols among possible tweaks. https://t.co/7DLYnNUF7T— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021
NFL is talking to the union about changing protocols, but is also looking at what it can do unilaterally as COVID cases rise. Masks, zoom meetings and, according to a league source, shortening the time frame for return for a vaccinated, asymptomatic player who tests positive.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 15, 2021
This could be shortened to one negative test result instead of the current two, source says. If public health authorities give their consent to the NFL's plan and the NFLPA agrees, this could go into effect soon, source says, perhaps as soon as this week. https://t.co/K3dpJoApN4— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 15, 2021
Why have there been so many cases in recent days? Experts who are advising the NFL have told them they believe this is the impact of the omicron variant, according to a league source. They continue to study that possibility.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 15, 2021
One idea being discussed in NFL circles at the December meeting: Incentivizing players getting the COVID-19 booster shot with the promise they'll stop testing players who have gotten it. Given the Browns' and Rams' situations, it's worth considering.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 15, 2021
(Column coming on this.)
Full article: https://t.co/yDDnulMswd.— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 15, 2021
Here’s more on the change, which means a player who’s already been a standard elevation twice can keep going up and down from the active roster in the playoffs without being subject to waivers. pic.twitter.com/JRSARZM0Uv— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021
Brandon Scherff took some center reps today out of caution for Sunday. “I’ve never taken center reps in my entire life”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2021
He then knocks on wood and says “Hopefully you never see me at center”
Shaka Toney on if he's concerned about playing amid an outbreak: "I got vaccinated, so I'm gonna trust the vaccine. ... I'm not gonna say I'm not worried, but I trust my body, got a good diet, got the booster shot. ... Just do my best to stay available for this team."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Brandon Scherff says there's a layer of shell shock among Washington players. Scherff said no way to prepare for a scenario like this, said the team has been doing everything the right way.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
December 15, 2021
I know the focus has been mostly on the defense, but Washington's special teams is getting decimated too with the recent covid outbreak.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Eight of their top 12 players in special teams snaps are on the list: pic.twitter.com/NniCfG0Qp5
I can't wait until someone leaks the genomic sequencing results to someone (it won't be me) for the #WashingtonFootball Team.....— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 15, 2021
Just curious to know if this all started w/ one individual or if this is multiple different entry points. #NFL
Here are your four RBs right now. JD McKissic is not among them. Had been doing individuals late last week but I don’t see him out here at all pic.twitter.com/D4XqRGSLe7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2021
Couple of you asked about how Kyle Allen played on Sunday, thought I'd do a quick thread. First thing that stood out was the velocity difference between him and Heinicke. Drove this deep out to Sims nicely. pic.twitter.com/XAAEjOhxaY— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021
Little quick seam/f-post concept here. (Funnily enough, Washington has struggled to defend this concept this year) Inside outside receiver runs shallow cross designed to vacate space for the short post from the back. Wonder if he could have hit the crosser, but RB might be read 1 pic.twitter.com/GGbstNlkxt— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021
4 verts here, Allen throws a dime to Carter, who can't hold on. pic.twitter.com/f1R8Nwbyq9— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021
Really enjoyed watching Dak Prescott work within the pocket. Stands out after watching Heinicke be a little frantic and tend to drift backwards. Dak constantly looks to step up in rhythm. Allen drives LG back here, some QBs would hesitate, Dak just steps up naturally and throws pic.twitter.com/6Hj2dh3u55— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 15, 2021
LB comes rushing free in the B gap, just stands there and delivers throw pic.twitter.com/bARIWyaAIg— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 15, 2021
He’s for the boys— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 15, 2021
Not surprised I’m getting tested for PEDs already. People can’t believe I haven’t played a snap for 11 months and am flying down on kickoff like that— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 15, 2021
Apparently podcasting and a local gym membership isn’t a good enough reason to stay ready pic.twitter.com/sQr5WbGFg2
Taylor Heinicke said he feels good and should be fine for Sunday. Says he's a "little sore." The elbow is more troublesome than the knee, he adds.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 15, 2021
Taylor Heinicke on Kyle Allen going on covid-19 list: "It's unfortunate that he tested positive. I've talked to him. He said he feels fine, so that's good news. But for me, I can't control what that test says. I try to be as careful as I can to be available for this team."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
So if Taylor Heinicke hypothetically ends up on the list, the NFL would make @WashingtonNFL play a game with prax squad QB Kyle Shurmur running the offense?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 15, 2021
Most of these guys were vaccinated and did all they could. If they followed protocols, that just doesn't seme right to me.
With the Kyle Allen news, WFT is bringing in a quarterback to work out, per source pic.twitter.com/JAjABH6aOP— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 15, 2021
Falcons owner Arthur Blank said current COVID situation is like "fighting a ghost . . . You don't know where to swing." https://t.co/lp5FnIuFMt pic.twitter.com/9UVDM8rAEi— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2021
From now on, I will spell everything our VERY clearly in my tweets - as it’s obvious a lot of stuff that I simply may be taking for granted, is going over people’s heads.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 15, 2021
No more ambiguity
WTF - they make TOWELS for a reason!!!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 15, 2021
Weeks 10-14 vs. Weeks 15 & 16 pic.twitter.com/kjGBW1QTI4— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 15, 2021
"The team is obliged to stay at FedEx Field through the 2027 season, a clause originally written to prevent the club from fleeing early. But if there’s no new place to play in 2028 — or 2038 or 2058 — the WFT can stay at FedEx ad infinitum."https://t.co/iC73517GtX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Goodell: Snyder didn't hinder WFT investigation ,,,, But Rep. Krishnamoorthi asks: "why, why did they go to that length to try to silence that witness and what else did they do to put the kibosh on this investigation and how did they do that?" https://t.co/Q7rGEXKzRI— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2021
The investigator picked by Dan Snyder was not impeded by Dan Snyder's efforts to impede the investigator he picked. https://t.co/aWNJQ3cBhm— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 15, 2021
A statement from attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz on the Washington Post article stating Dan Snyder’s attorneys tried to block the investigation (his attorneys denied): pic.twitter.com/TRNIpRneIj— John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2021
Given today's news just wanted to reiterate: I am NOT the owner of the Washington Football Team. Just a happy news anchor in OKC. Please direct all inquiries to @Real_DanSnyder. Thank you for your time, now back to your regularly-scheduled news feed. pic.twitter.com/1wmuWZ6C3i— Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) December 15, 2021
Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021
Jalen Hurts is one of many players this season to battle a high ankle sprain. He should be considered questionable for week 15. Quarterbacks can often play sooner than other skill positions, but it affects mobility and there’s a high rate of recurrence.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 15, 2021
#49ers' DE Dee Ford is reportedly telling his teammates he expects to be released Wednesday, per @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/TSRVE3gUQ3— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) December 15, 2021
Regarding Dee Ford and the #49ers- I dont believe they would have the salary cap space necessary to release him if his roster bonus guarantee kicks in. It is injury protected unless he can pass a physical. so they probably need to rework a contract first— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 15, 2021
Here are my official pass protection ratings pic.twitter.com/kyY4VvNhxj— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 15, 2021
From @GMFB: A discussion with @judybattista and @TomPelissero about the rising number of COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/o76P7jdLBD— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2021
NFL players are consistently tested so even asymptomatic cases are being caught and isolated, but among the general population with less testing it is possible that asymptomatic spread is at a very high peak right now and we just don’t know it at this point.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 16, 2021
Be safe y’all.
With a sudden wave of positive COVID-19 cases this week, the NFL has been forced to reexamine its protocols when it comes to the virus. @judybattista explores options discussed at the NFL's Winter League Meetinghttps://t.co/Gl7YkqdEev pic.twitter.com/fVOa3zyqxB— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 16, 2021
Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo says he was kicked by Urban Meyer during warmups https://t.co/a5zHn5h7S8— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 15, 2021
yeah pic.twitter.com/slOvdOQNH4— sad (@jolly31782044) December 15, 2021
What does it take to get fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars?— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 15, 2021
Since 1960, here are the 10 teams that played in the "closest" games all season, with closest defined as the average margin of victory (regardless of who won).— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 15, 2021
The 2021 Vikings are at 5.15 points per game through 13 games. https://t.co/jziOEAZHpg pic.twitter.com/2wgBr3nlFD
Oh and I forgot to tweet this yesterday. If the #Lions have the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, I'm told the current mindset is to select Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, per league source. No mock needed.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 15, 2021
You can listen to how well-rounded Thibodeaux is in this 1-on-1 below. https://t.co/PCiBw61eWa
Dabo Swinney is NOT feeling this new era of college football.— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 15, 2021
Do y'all agree? pic.twitter.com/z4ZPgsMe2k
Young Frankenstein escaped OTD in 1974. Gene Wilder said this was his favourite film of his own, but who's got time to watch it during the Christmas rush? Don't worry, I've condensed the whole thing into 2 minutes for you pic.twitter.com/HrmQHgGFfP— The Sting (@TSting18) December 15, 2021
He knew he was gonna pay dearly for this but he had to do it. ♂️ pic.twitter.com/Do3A3vllt4— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) December 14, 2021
