 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Nobody expected this COVID-19 Omicron variant; this is a little beyond what we anticipated

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Injury update:

Curtis Samuel:

Players returning from Reserve/COVID-19 list:

Omicron variant:

COVID protocols/booster shot:

Practicing with 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

No game postponement:

Taylor Heinicke:

Backup QBs:

Taylor Heinicke

Injury updates:

Kyle Allen:

Cowboys game:

Brandon Scherff

COVID-19 outbreak:

Taking center reps in practice today:

Getting COVID-19:

Shaka Toney

Daron Payne:

Vaccinated and in good health:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...