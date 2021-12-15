Ron Rivera Presser: Nobody expected this COVID-19 Omicron variant; this is a little beyond what we anticipated

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/UxPVRqEddG— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 15, 2021
Injury update:
WFT injuries:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
DNP
WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)
WR Curtis Samuel (hammy)
RB JD McKissic (concussion)
C Keith Ismael (ill)
CB Troy Apke (ill)
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hammy)
C Tyler Larsen (Achilles)
LIMITED
Cole Holcomb (ankle)
Brandon Scherff (ankle)
FULL
Taylor Heinicke (elbow)
Troy Apke and Keith Ismael were out today with "illness" but are not the COVID list.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2021
Curtis Samuel:
Rivera said Curtis Samuel's injury is a new one. https://t.co/lXfTTztGDw— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 15, 2021
On Monday, I asked Rivera if Curtis Samuel (groin) suffered an injury setback in the Dallas game, thus leading to a reduction in snaps. He answered it was a game-plan issue.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2021
Today Samuel is on the injury report with a new hamstring injury. https://t.co/k7V7DVdieF
RE: Curtis Samuel, Rivera said he came in Monday and was sore.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Players returning from Reserve/COVID-19 list:
Ron Rivera on if there's a chance players on the covid list could return: "There is, but we'll see. You don't know how this situation's going to go."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 15, 2021
Omicron variant:
Ron Rivera said "nobody expected this variant" and that "this is a little bit beyond what we anticipated"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
COVID protocols/booster shot:
Ron Rivera says he has his booster and is "trying to be diligent" about masking up in crowds. He was asked if he was worried about the outbreak.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 15, 2021
Practicing with 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
Rivera on how you prepare for a situation like the one Washington is going through: you take all the players you have and prepare them as best you can.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 15, 2021
Rivera said today's theme was more about teaching about making sure the player understand the concepts for Sunday with the depleted numbers. On Thursday, the team should get closer to a more traditional tempo— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 15, 2021
No game postponement:
Ron Rivera says Washington hasnt heard from the NFL about any possible postponement for Sunday's game. Said Cleveland will be ahead of Washington considering they play Saturday— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Rivera said Taylor Heinicke practiced full today and "didnt seem to have any issues" with the knee or elbow. All signs point to Heinicke starting Sunday— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
Rivera it looks like Heinicke will be ready to go on Sunday. Looked good today and Rivera didn't see any issues. Heinicke was on the injury report today but was listed as a full participant— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 15, 2021
Backup QBs:
Ron Rivera was optimistic Taylor Heinicke, who was listed as a full practice participant. Kyle Shurmur would be the backup with Kyle Allen on the covid list. Jordan Ta'amu added today to the PS.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media https://t.co/PCMbCFcWqP— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 15, 2021
Injury updates:
Taylor Heinicke at the podium. Said he feels good and everything is "pretty smooth sailing" right now, healthwise— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 15, 2021
Taylor Heinicke said his elbow is more of an issue than the knee: "Definitely the elbow. There's some bruising there, it's tender, hurts a little bit. ... I went out and practiced today and the elbow didn't hurt when I was throwing, so it's all around good news."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Heinicke says he feels pretty good and expects to be fine for Sunday. Elbow is bigger issue than the knee. "The knee, thank God, is fine."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
Kyle Allen:
Taylor Heinicke on Kyle Allen going on covid-19 list: "It's unfortunate that he tested positive. I've talked to him. He said he feels fine, so that's good news. But for me, I can't control what that test says. I try to be as careful as I can to be available for this team."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Taylor Heinicke said he loses a bit in not having Kyle Allen on the sideline. Been with him for three years, sometimes Allen sees things he doesn't, is a good support for him.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Cowboys game:
Heinicke said the Cowboys "got after us." Said you look at that loss and it was similar to what happened during the four-game losing streak. The offense wasn't on the same page, and it's hard to win like that.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 15, 2021
Brandon Scherff
LIVE: G Brandon Scherff speaks to the media https://t.co/fd0lzVgXSy— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 15, 2021
COVID-19 outbreak:
Brandon Scherff says there's a layer of shell shock among Washington players. Scherff said no way to prepare for a scenario like this, said the team has been doing everything the right way.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2021
Brandon Scherff on the vibe right now with all these Covid cases in Washington: “It‘s like, ‘Oh, there’s another one. And there’s another one’” pic.twitter.com/7LEff3kjBA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2021
Taking center reps in practice today:
Brandon Scherff took some center reps today out of caution for Sunday. “I’ve never taken center reps in my entire life”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2021
He then knocks on wood and says “Hopefully you never see me at center”
Brandon Scherff said he took center snaps today just in case something else happens. Scherff, who played quarterback in high school, said he hadn't practiced that position before.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 15, 2021
Brandon Scherff said he took about three snaps at center for the first time in practice, because of injuries/health issues affecting Washington right now. They lost three centers to injury and their fourth, Keith Ismael, is dealing with an illness.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Getting COVID-19:
Washington Football guard Brandon Scherff on concerns about exposing himself to possible COVID outbreak:— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 15, 2021
“If I get it, I get it. You can’t worry about that. You gotta love life and enjoy life.”
More: https://t.co/T2ZS2nxQk5@wusa9 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/UeT3fEhWnq
Shaka Toney
Daron Payne:
Shaka Toney, a self described “football enthusiast,” says he’s been watching Daron Payne since Payne was at Alabama and thinks they’ve put together some solid rushes together with Washington— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2021
Vaccinated and in good health:
Shaka Toney on if he's concerned about playing amid an outbreak: "I got vaccinated, so I'm gonna trust the vaccine. ... I'm not gonna say I'm not worried, but I trust my body, got a good diet, got the booster shot. ... Just do my best to stay available for this team."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021
Loading comments...