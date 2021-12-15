Washington adds 5 more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Sam Cosmi returns from IR

Washington has now officially added 7 players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. Matt Ioannidis and Kyle Allen were reported earlier today. In addition, LB Milo Eifler, S Darrick Forrest, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Sammis Reyes, and WR Cam Sims are now on the list. That makes 18 players this week with CB Darryl Roberts already being cleared to return to the team.

Washington also signed two players to their practice squad. QB Jordan Ta'amu's signing was announced earlier today by his agent. The Kyle Allen news followed shortly after. Washington also added DT Tyler Clark. The defensive line has been depleted due to covid, and depending on whether the vaccinated players can return after 2 negative tests 24 hours apart, Clark could actually be active on Sunday vs the Eagles.

Washington announced some good news along with the latest wave of covid shut downs. RT Sam Cosmi will return to practice after spending the last 3 weeks on injured reserve with a hip injury. Cornelius Lucas was filling in for Cosmi, but has landed on the covid list. If Cosmi is healthy, he could be activated this week. If he's not ready, he'll have 21 days before the team has to activate him or shut him down for the season.