Kyle Allen going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list; Washington signs QB Jordan Ta'amu to the practice squad

Washington will add their 12th(Matt Ioannidis) and 13th(Kyle Allen) players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. They only had one offensive player(practice squad TE Temarrick Hemingway) until the news about Kyle Allen broke. This will be significant if Taylor Heinicke’s injuries keep him out of the game on Sunday. Heinicke left the Cowboys game with a knee injury, but said his throwing elbow was also bothering him throughout the game. Kyle Allen finished the game, and lost a controversial fumble to seal the loss.

Washington has QB Kyle Shurmur on their practice squad, and will add Jordan Ta'amu today. Ta'amu and Heinicke were teammates on the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks where Ta'amu was the starter. Ta'amu was at Washington's rookie mini-camp during the offseason.