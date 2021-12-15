Report: Matt Ioannidis will be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list; more players expected to join him

Another day, another name added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It is being reported that DT Matt Ioannidis will be added to the list today. Washington now has 11 players on the list, CB Darryl Roberts was removed yesterday after having 2 negative tests 24 hours apart. 10 of those players are on defense and 7 are on the defensive line.

Washington is already dealing with injuries to players on the offense. We are still waiting on updates for Taylor Heinicke(elbow, knee), Terry McLaurin(concussion), J.D. McKissic(concussion), Tyler Larsen(Achilles), and others. The defense has its own injuries to deal with, but this covid wave could be devastating this week. There is a chance that vaccinated players like Jonathan Allen could play this week after 2 negative tests, but there is no way they will get all their players back by Sunday.

Washington now has 11 players on the list, and more are expected, I’m told. https://t.co/GwcuevNy5g pic.twitter.com/J9zVtHB6vP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2021