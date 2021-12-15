Congress demands NFL turn over evidence from its Washington investigation after latest report on Dan Snyder

The Washington Post published another article yesterday chronicling the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace environment. The stories of Dan Snyder's attempts to hinder the investigation through lawsuits, bribes, and intimidation have been out there for months, but the Post added a lot more detail to paint the picture of a man obsessed with making this story go away, and making people who have wronged him pay.

Beth Wilkinson was hired by Snyder to look into the accusations against the organization. This was immediately called out as a terrible idea at best, and the NFL took over the investigation. Once Wilkinson was no longer his personal attorney, Snyder started suing to impede the process and hired private investigators to “interview” the accusers. When she was hired, the company line was complete transparency, but that went out the window when the deck wasn’t completely stacked. With the NFL in charge it was only 99% stacked. Wilkerson finally completed her investigation into the workplace violations that have been happening for over two decades, but the league didn’t want a written report that would contain potentially sensitive information. Instead they opted for an oral report, and based their decision on that. The Washington Football Team was fined $10 million and Dan Snyder was “suspended”. Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO of the franchise and would run the day-to-day operations while Dan focused on the new stadium and “other matters”.

Snyder has filed lawsuits against multiple people he thought worked with former minority owner Dwight Schar, including former Washington GM Scot McCloughan’s wife, and former GM Bruce Allen. He also tried to withhold money owed to Allen until he got a text from him congratulating Snyder for the hire of Ron Rivera. Snyder never got that text according to the Post, but Allen did receive his payment.

Dwight Schar and the other two minority owners were bought out with a loan from the NFL after their attempted coup failed. The financial pressure placed on Washington did eventually lead to the team's name being changed from the Redskins to the Football Team, a temporary placeholder until the new name is announced next year.

Congress got involved after the NFL's investigation didn't produce a written report, and only resulted in a slap on the wrist for Snyder and the organization. Roger Goodell claimed the league would cooperate and provide the requested information from the Wilkinson investigation, but that hasn't happened. Now that another story has come out putting a blazing hot spotlight on Snyder's actions, they are demanding that the NFL immediately provide the evidence they requested.

This statement follows new reporting about Snyder’s efforts to obstruct an internal investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson into allegations of wrongdoing within the Washington Football Team. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) December 15, 2021