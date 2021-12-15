All aTwitter: 15 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
NFL now has had 75 player positives for COVID the past two days, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021
The COVID-19 reserve list additions from today’s wire pic.twitter.com/nRS5jSq0gC— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2021
I asked @NFLResearch for some COVID numbers:— Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 14, 2021
- Players have missed 262 games this season on the COVID list.
- There were 309 missed games due to COVID through Weeks 14 a year ago and 443 missed games on the whole in 2020.
There is about $198 million in salary cap dollars sitting on the Reserve/Covid list this week. #Browns lead the way with $44.3M. #Rams number 2 at $23.3M. pic.twitter.com/iaDeAD5tB2— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 14, 2021
I— John Keim (@john_keim) December 14, 2021
It's a brutal covid list for Washington; half would start Sunday:
DT Jon Allen
DT Tim Settle
CB Kendall Fuller
DE Casey Toohill
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Montez Sweat (IR/jaw)
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
LB David Mayo
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
Every NFL team is going through this, but it is crazy to look back at Washington's Week 1 depth chart and see how many key players currently sidelined by injuries/health issues ... pic.twitter.com/aBgCoYrfvo— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 14, 2021
Washington's current defensive line options on the active roster:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 14, 2021
DT Daron Payne
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT/DE Daniel Wise
DE Shaka Toney
DE Bunmi Rotimi
DE Nate Orchard (signed today)
Practice Squad:
DL David Bada
DT Gabe Wright
DT Hercules Mata’afa (signed today)
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 14, 2021
-Placed CB Kendall Fuller and DT Tim Settle on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
-Activated CB Darryl Roberts off the Reserve/COVID-19 List
-Activated S Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement
Of these five, Roberts, Apke and Elder haven't taken a defensive snap this season.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 14, 2021
Congrats to @nateorchard44 for signing with the @WashingtonNFL 53-man roster from the @packers PS @PrioritySports @TomPelissero @Utah_Football #NFL pic.twitter.com/L36hoWTdlD— Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) December 14, 2021
The Washington Football Team signed the following player from Green Bay’s practice squad:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 14, 2021
DE Nate Orchard
The Washington Football Team signed the following player to the practice squad:
DT Hercules Mata’afa
Week 15 @NFL playoff scenarios.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 15, 2021
@NFLResearch pic.twitter.com/tsZ3yPjs0K
I’d like to see more Jonathan Williams! pic.twitter.com/clUognp7cw— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 14, 2021
The rookie RB was mic'd up for Sunday's game @JaretPatterson | @Bose— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 14, 2021
Jay Gruden on Taylor Heinicke: "I don't think there's enough to say he's a 17-game starter"— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 14, 2021
Doesn't feel there's a QB in draft that absolutely is better than Heinicke.
LISTEN: @TEAM980, @Audacy App, 106.7 HD-2 & https://t.co/mSdRNQNHfZ pic.twitter.com/gmvY9NeSXS
In Jacksonville a few years ago a couple told me they used their season-ticket money to go to one or two road games each year, and they were way happier than when they attended eight at FedEx. https://t.co/zpjJMAHj8m— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 14, 2021
The Eagles have opened as 4.5 point favorites over Washington next Sunday. Both teams are 6-7 and among several clubs tied for the last wild card spot. Massive game.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 13, 2021
Top 2 and she’s not 2 ♂️ https://t.co/gGUrqq6EYF— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 15, 2021
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder worked to disrupt NFL's investigation of the team, records and interviews show https://t.co/KvfU9pDWsP— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 14, 2021
Also: “Private investigators working on Snyder’s behalf showed up at the homes of several former employees or contacted their friends and relatives … acts many of them viewed as intimidation aimed at discouraging former employees from participating in the NFL’s investigation”— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 14, 2021
Every one of these @PostSports pieces on the #WashingtonFootball scandal makes Dan Snyder look worse. He will remain as #WFT owner for as long as the other NFL owners allow. At some point he’s no longer worth the trouble to them. Maybe we never get to that point. But maybe we do.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 15, 2021
Seven-figure offers to keep witnesses from talking to league investigators, private investigators hired by Snyder showing up at people's houses uninvited ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 14, 2021
Very serious implications in this story for Dan Snyder. https://t.co/dT9tflMNSw
“Not only does the NFL routinely publish these reports, it often publicly praises and effectively legitimizes them,” wrote Donovan’s lawyers, who predicted Wilkinson’s report was “likely to reverberate through the Internet.” We'd like nothing more. Hey @NFL #releasethereport https://t.co/LpsO6ljgIL— StephanHart (@StephanHart) December 14, 2021
“To get to the bottom of this story, NFL must immediately turn over all evidence of Snyder’s interference and the other documents we requested over a month ago.” https://t.co/s4FJQMPYIN— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 15, 2021
BREAKING NEWS @CongressmanRaja & @RepMaloney demand the #NFL immediately turn over documents relating to #WashingtonFootball team owner Dan Snyder's alleged interference into workplace harassment investigation. @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 15, 2021
More: https://t.co/oGjtM7raMs pic.twitter.com/dR3Jm4dsZF
Sadly, Snyder owes Jerry Jones a commission check for the boost in ticket sales.— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 14, 2021
I don't blame the fans. Who would want to attend that trash heap? Build a modern NFL stadium in DC, that's integrated into the community / public transit, and watch that place go nuts every Sunday. https://t.co/ldMXopwbK6
With 75 player positives in two days, the NFL has an unprecedented COVID outbreak. So what will it do about it? https://t.co/bt8VSl03k2— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2021
Now due to COVID, the Rams have closed their training facility and have entered the NFL’s intensive protocols.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2021
ICYMI: Jerry Jones: "Fair" to say Dak Prescott is in a slump but Cowboys QB will "figure it out"https://t.co/5dJCLcBeqf pic.twitter.com/cT3qzvSEi7— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 15, 2021
Cowboys OT Tyron Smith To Miss Week 15 https://t.co/Jj5A53R7Oz pic.twitter.com/kRHL3RVhle— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 15, 2021
Months of tension surrounding #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer could be out after just one tumultuous season.https://t.co/9Eqdajvlg1— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021
The man in front of the reporting on Urban Meyer's drama joined us to fully explain just what is going on in Duval County — great chat with @TomPelissero on the latest in Jacksonville:#NFL pic.twitter.com/pSNFexxZXu— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 14, 2021
From NFL Now: A massive decision looms for #Jaguars owner Shad Khan, with ramifications on the franchise QB as much as anyone. pic.twitter.com/rZgs6uH26b— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2021
Urban Meyer doesn’t even know who is playing on Sundays…— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 14, 2021
meanwhile, Sean McVay: https://t.co/fWKdXxMY7o pic.twitter.com/pibTFaQKAN
Mel Kiper’s first mock draft is out and he’s got Matt Corral coming to Washington! pic.twitter.com/sW4BJhauNq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2021
#OleMiss QB Matt Corral is a projected first-round pick (#8 overall to WFT according to ESPN)— Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) December 13, 2021
Will he opt out of the Sugar Bowl?
"I wouldn't be in this position w/o them. I won't just leave. I know what's on the other side but I'm gonna give these guys everything I got."
More: pic.twitter.com/0c9ELIfwSH
If ya teammate ain’t working like #16 he ain’t ya teammate— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) December 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/9gN2KBRBF5
Two full seasons and countless hours of our online franchise has become corrupt. Our league will persevere, but our demand to #FixMaddenFranchise will not stop. pic.twitter.com/PjmoT7erxw— Sim Madden League (@simmaddenleague) December 13, 2021
https://t.co/pgTGR0cprn holy shit, this story is crazy— Brandon (@baseballhouser) December 15, 2021
NFL meeting week 14 pic.twitter.com/SC8CGGFLZj— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 14, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...