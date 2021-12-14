Thank God It’s Tuesday—We Still Have Four More Quarters Against Dallas

So the Washington Football Team isn’t going to run the table and steal the NFC East and a playoff game from Dallas. Probably. Whether we actually thought it was going to happen or not is irrelevant, it felt possible and therefore it was worth the brain cells and hope. After losing to the Cowboys, nothing feels all that great—it’s not supposed to—but once again, if the season were to end, the WFT would be in the playoffs. Not “In the Hunt” or Bubblicious.

It might not be Victory Tuesday, but hope is still a huge character on this week’s show. Our playoff destiny remains in our control, and all of our remaining opponents are teams that we will relish beating. In fact, we play the entirety of the NFC East down the stretch. It all starts with the matchup in Philly this week against the Eagles. In fact, I have been saying for weeks that the entire season will come down to how we play against the Eagles—not Dallas. That is as true as ever now, as we need not only wins, but NFC wins. The logjam that is the NFC playoff picture requires conference victories to sort out the winner, and luckily for us, we have four chances to pick up those kinds of wins in the home stretch.

