Washington Roster Moves: Kendall Fuller and Tim Settle to the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The COVID list is growing every day

By Scott Jennings
New Orleans Saints v Washington Football Team Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington announced two more defensive players have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kendall Fuller and Tim Settle are the latest additions to a growing list of players who will miss time. CB Darryl Roberts was placed on the reserve list 3 days ago. He is vaccinated and has now been activated after having two negative tests 24 hours apart. The team must now hope that other vaccinated players will be able to be activated after following the NFL’s procedure to return to action.

Fuller is reportedly unvaccinated so he will miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but has a chance of playing again in Dallas in two weeks. Jeremy Reaves has been activated from the practice squad for the 2nd week in a row as a COVID-19 replacement player.

The NFL is currently experiencing its biggest wave of positive tests since the pandemic started. There have been over 60 players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the past two days, and that number is expected to grow.

