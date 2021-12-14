NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay gives Washington a new QB

A mock draft two days after a painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys that probably destroyed any chance the Washington Football Team’s would be the first repeat NFC East Champion since 2004? Why yes Todd McShay, I think that’s just what some fans need, and other fans will trash as TOO SOON. The evaluation process is a year-round passion for many people, and the mock draft industry doesn’t sleep.

When I did our first and only way-too-early mock draft roundup in May, there were 8 different QBs projected to the Washington Football Team in the 2022 NFL draft. Their draft position ranged from 8th-23rd. Todd McShay’s pick for Washington eight months ago was Liberty QB Malik Willis with the 15th overall pick. Willis goes #17 overall in his latest mock to the Denver Broncos. Washington has the 13th overall pick using ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) for the draft order.

Todd McShay once again gives Washington a quarterback, but this time it’s a popular name in the Washington fanbase. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral finds a new home in Washington, and McShay makes it clear that he doesn’t consider Taylor Heinicke to be a long-term answer here. He doesn’t rule out Corral sitting behind Heinicke for a year.

13. Washington Football Team (6-7) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss* Taylor Heinicke has surprised this season, leading Washington to playoff contention after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Week 1 hip injury. But make no mistake: He is not the long-term answer. Corral has a smooth release and can make things happen with his feet. Perhaps he could sit and continue developing as a pocket passer behind Heinicke in 2022 before taking over. Regardless, Washington needs to find its future under center after striking out on Dwayne Haskins in 2019.

We’re also going to highlight McShay’s picks for the rest of the division since they have so many picks in the first round next year. There is a heavy emphasis on defense for all three team here. The only pick on offense comes from the Eagles who have 3 first round picks, and even that is their last pick(20th). Quarterbacks could go later than in recent years due to question marks for most of the prospects, and the amount of talent on the defensive side of the ball.

#5 (via 4-9 Chicago Bears) George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue* The Giants have a pair of early picks and could go a bunch of different ways. But they are no better than 25th in sacks (25), pass rush win rate (32.0%) and pressure rate (25.9%), despite some flashes from rookie Azeez Ojulari (7.5 sacks). Karlaftis wins with power and has proven disruptive even though he often sees double-teams for Purdue — and like Leonard Williams, he is versatile enough to rush from inside when needed. #7 Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia* Cross could be a great option to shore up a brutal offensive line if he’s still available, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams would make sense. But I love Dean’s game, and he fits what the Giants covet — another three-down playmaking linebacker to line up with Blake Martinez, who will be returning from a torn ACL. Dean has sideline-to-sideline range and is an artist at slipping blocks, hunting down ball carriers and blowing up plays. Just look at this 13-game stat line for the season: 62 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a touchdown.

#10 (via 6-7 Miami Dolphins) David Ojabo, DE, Michigan* Philly jump-starts its three-pick Round 1 party with an explosive pass-rusher. Ojabo’s first step is lightning fast, and he closes on the QB extremely well — his 11.0 sacks and 14 tackles for loss this season prove it. Brandon Graham will be 34 years old and returning from an Achilles injury next season, and only two teams have fewer sacks this year than the Eagles’ 21. And while they would love see Hamilton fall to them, the Eagles get a defensive upgrade with Ojabo. Michigan has had multiple first-round defenders only three times (1972, 2017 and 2019), but here it sends two to the top 10. Quarterback is obviously a question mark, too. If the Eagles decide to move on from Jalen Hurts, they could deal some of their first-round picks to upgrade. But I can’t see them gambling on a weak crop of QB prospects if they can’t solve the issue by trade or free agency. #14 Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah* The Eagles have taken just one linebacker in the first round over the past 40 years (Marcus Smith in 2014), but it’s obvious they could use a playmaker in the middle of that defense. Lloyd — who has 96 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and four interceptions for Utah this season — is rangy and moves around the field like a 235-pound safety. He could quickly become a QB on defense for Philadelphia. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner and USC receiver Drake London might also be in play. #20 (via 7-6 Indianapolis Colts) Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State* The Eagles are projected to have three picks in the top 20, and we used the first two on defense (David Ojabo and Devin Lloyd). An NFL team has gone to the WR well in the first round in three consecutive drafts just once in the common draft era, per ESPN Stats & Information (Lions, 2003-05), but let’s face it: Philadelphia still needs pass-catchers despite drafting Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith in the past two years. Wilson’s body control in adjusting to the ball in the air is incredible, he has the wheels to make the big play downfield and he shows a nose for the end zone (12 TDs this season). Cornerback is another position to watch, especially with Auburn’s Roger McCreary still out there.

Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

#27 Travon Walker, DE, Georgia* Walker has been a big riser this fall, previously getting overshadowed by some of the other talents on Georgia’s phenomenal defense. But his tape is outstanding, and I expect him to wow scouts at the combine with his workouts. He is versatile with the ability to play off the edge or on the interior, and he possesses the power to walk blockers back. Randy Gregory has been excellent for the Cowboys this year, but he is a looming free agent due for a payday. DeMarcus Lawrence will be 30 years old next season. And words can’t describe the impact of rookie Micah Parsons, but remember that edge rusher isn’t even his primary position. Bringing in a defensive end with the ability to flip inside will free Parsons up to play all over and be an even bigger issue for opponents.