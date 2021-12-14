Daily Slop: Cole Holcomb hopes Washington’s last season sweep of Eagles carries over; Jonathan Allen tests positive for COVID-19, status uncertain

Washington’s ‘tired’ roster enters third-straight game vs. more rested opponent | RSN

Washington's opponents have benefited from more rest for three consecutive games, and it's starting to show on the field.

WFT roster reset: How COVID-19 outbreak exacerbates injury woes ahead of crucial Eagles matchup – The Athletic

The banged-up Washington Football Team has nine players in COVID-19 protocol, including Jonathan Allen. How will they cope vs. Philadelphia?

Washington Football Team's David and Goliath tale takes hit from cold reality of NFL - Washington Times

The storybook portion of the season may have run its course. The stadium full of Cowboys fans should have told you that this isn't some sort of fable anymore. The reality is a wrecked Washington franchise under congressional investigation with a 6-7 record hanging on to a hope of squeezing into the playoffs.

Jonathan Allen tests positive for COVID-19, status uncertain for Eagles games | RSN

WFT star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen tested positive for COVID-19 and it is unclear if he can play Sunday at Philadelphia.

Despite earlier optimism, tests show Washington’s Logan Thomas damaged his ACL, may need surgery - The Washington Post

The tight end hurt his knee during a win over the Raiders earlier this month.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs praises Cam Sims after incredible touchdown grab | RSN

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs showed love to Washington wideout Cam Sims after he hauled in an impressive touchdown catch on Sunday.

WFT is down, but not out

Sunday’s 27-20 loss to Dallas revealed more than the Washington Football Team wanted to know. Washington is not close to being a legit contender.

Ron Rivera knows Washington's offense must get Curtis Samuel more involved | RSN

Washington's prized free-agent signing has had a limited role in the offense this year.

3 ways Washington can bounce back from its loss to Dallas

The Washington Football Team suffered a blow at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, but the season is far from over. Here are three things Washington can do to bounce back from its most recent defeat.

Ron Rivera not yet ruling out Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat for Eagles game | RSN

Washington head coach Ron Rivera says there’s a chance Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat return from the COVID/reserve list by Sunday.

Cole Holcomb hopes Washington's last season sweep of Eagles carries over | RSN

The Washington linebacker wants to bring last season's success to the Burgundy and Gold's huge Week 15 matchup.

Washington staffer tests positive for first known Omnicron coronavirus variant in NFL | RSN

Tier 3 personnel are team employees who do not have access to players.

Antonio Gibson fumbled again but Washington can't afford to bench him now | RSN

Pete Hailey outlines the dilemma that Washington finds itself in with Antonio Gibson, who keeps fumbling in big spots.

Washington left RFK Stadium for FedEx Field, and its home-field edge disappeared - The Washington Post

In the quarter-century since the Washington Football Team left RFK Stadium and moved to Maryland, its once-mighty home-field edge disappeared.

Source - More testing shows Washington's Logan Thomas does have torn ACL

Further testing showed Washington TE Logan Thomas does indeed have a torn ACL, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Thomas is expected to have surgery this week.