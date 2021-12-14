Washington Injury Update: Further testing shows Logan Thomas did tear his ACL; will have surgery this week

Washington initially feared that Logan Thomas had torn his ACL and MCL vs the Raiders. Thomas was hit low by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue that Ron Rivera called avoidable. Thomas had an MRI and it didn't show a torn ACL according to Rivera, but he said there would need to be further testing to assess the extent of the damage to his knee.

Adam Schefter is reporting today that Logan Thomas did tear his ACL. He will undergo surgery this week, and he is expected to return for next season. The injury will likely force him to miss time next year, but we won't know how long until next year.

Thomas was placed on IR last week, and has been replaced by Ricky Seals-Jones and John Bates. Thomas' presence on the field was obviously missed on Sunday vs the Cowboys. He scored a TD in his return to the field in Las Vegas before getting injured again.