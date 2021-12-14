All aTwitter: 14 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Washington Football Team claimed the following player off waivers from Buffalo:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 13, 2021
C/G Jamil Douglas
"Stay focused, keep grinding." pic.twitter.com/Hn4qiYCAWM— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 13, 2021
Here's the All-22 of that 3rd and 4 deep shot to McLaurin. To be fair to Heinicke, he did have McLaurin. However, he did underthrow a lower percentage throw, when he had other 1st down options available pic.twitter.com/CaA0r7U2rn— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 13, 2021
He was trying to play hero ball instead of taking what was there and it was the wrong move. I get why Heinicke did it. But this offense right now isn't built around the home run, it's about moving the chains and TOP. https://t.co/zcRUwngaGe— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 13, 2021
I know @john_keim just tweeted the same thing but I'm a normal human who needs SOME sleep so here's my similar take: If Leno could've cut Gregory here, Carter would've had a bevy of blockers (five guys vs. three Cowboys) to work with. Instead, it's a pick going the other way pic.twitter.com/S85QmXIHnp— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 13, 2021
Terry McLaurin was wide open on the throw to Cam Sims in quadruple coverage. It was a busted coverage. Unfortunately, Heinicke didn't see him.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/lWVSXGj0Vp— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 14, 2021
Actually think it's been fairly good since the Packers game, so two games before the bye....which makes seven games in a row where they have not been the problem.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 13, 2021
.@TheHumble_21 recorded his first-career multi-sack game + his first interception of the year— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 13, 2021
@BDO_USA
We need to STOP the Scott Turner hate!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 13, 2021
He's made an undrafted FA who has bounced around from team to team, and was sitting on his sister's couch in late November of last year, look like a competent QB the past few weeks!
Micah Parsons rushing the passer | Week 14:— PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2021
⭐️ 17 pass rushing snaps
⭐️ 5 pressures
⭐️ 2 sacks pic.twitter.com/uOUaEsVXoa
Is there another team in sports that consistently has its home stadium/arena taken over by opposing teams' fans the way that #WashingtonFootball does, especially by the three other fan bases within the division?— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 13, 2021
Ron Rivera to Washington fans - “I feel bad. I feel like we let them down.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 12, 2021
Rivera declares the Cowboys' shenanigans "interesting," not "important."@DarrenMHaynes: "So you're not going to bring a bench to Dallas?"— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 13, 2021
Ron: "I didn't say that."
Rivera said Curtis Samuel only having 14 snaps was not a function of a setback. "came down to playcalling and personnel more than anything else... He's a guy we have to get the ball in his hands and get him rolling. We'll work on that."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 13, 2021
Washington Football Team stud defensive tackle Jonathan Allen tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles, per sources. Developing situation in Washington— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 13, 2021
For context on whether Jonathan Allen could still play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles: As of last month, the percentage of vaccinated individuals returning from the COVID list sooner than 10 days was 20%.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 13, 2021
Today was the NFL’s highest number of player positives since Covid began.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021
A Tier 3 staffer with the Washington Football Team tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, per source. The first known case of that variant in the NFL. Another sign of the evolving nature of the situation, on the same day 36 NFL players went on COVID reserve lists.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021
Tier 3 staffers are not allowed around players.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021
Positive cases in the NFL generally track with positive cases across the country. The league works with labs to conduct genomic sequencing and tests asymptomatic, fully vaccinated individuals weekly for monitoring purposes.
The NFL and NFLPA are discussing potential changes to the coronavirus protocols into tonight, two sources say, after 37 players leaguewide tested positive today for the virus; 36 players were placed on teams' covid-19 reserve lists today and one positive test came in after that.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 14, 2021
Now official. NFL requiring booster shots of all Tier 1 and 2 staff by Dec. 27. Memo has gone out to teams. pic.twitter.com/lvRjCNADRQ— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 14, 2021
With this COVID outbreak, Washington announced all media sessions this week will be conducted virtually.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 13, 2021
Here's a full list of all 36 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today. All 36 players tested positive, per the NFL. pic.twitter.com/oj2K64IKHf— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2021
I think Washington needs a plethora of wide receivers. Contrary to popular belief, that group is far from being competent. Curtis Samuel isn’t on my team at this point. That’s my thought.— steve (@StevieWFT) December 13, 2021
Guy is way too talented to just run wind sprints out there. Something is seriously wrong.
Football is (literally) family.@VanJefferson12 gives his dad the game ball after a big MNF win. pic.twitter.com/JM2jPR9nGc— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021
With their loss yesterday, the Giants will finish with a losing season for a 5th straight year. pic.twitter.com/8ZTQUiJfKf— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 13, 2021
From NFL Now: #Giants coach Joe Judge wouldn't speculate on his own job security in just his second year, but he did give countless examples of progress. pic.twitter.com/ImISnY9mpZ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021
One NFL source told @RVacchianoSNY, "(John Mara) loves Judge. He thinks he’s found his (Bill) Belichick or (Bill) Parcells. And there’s just no way he gives up on another coach this soon." https://t.co/pNAQupyKVW pic.twitter.com/utrlPGOgFR— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 13, 2021
#Cowboys OT La’El Collins, who was ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott by attacking WFT’s William Bradley-King and throwing a punch, won’t be suspended, source said. His actions will be reviewed for a likely fine.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021
Mike McCarthy on Dak Prescott: “Dak is not in a slump.”— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 13, 2021
No playoff spots clinched through Week 14 for just third time since 1978 (per @NFLResearch)https://t.co/SBNr21oApi pic.twitter.com/j7LDFVaDQu— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 14, 2021
Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021
IT IS TIME for some overreactions from arahnd the internet.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 13, 2021
What happened between Vrabes & Urban during that terrible handshake??#PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/D58YGnHLRE
Urban Meyer has to regret becoming a Head Coach in the NFL EVERY SINGLE DAY#PMSOverreactionMonday #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/h0wajDYBNk— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 13, 2021
This team has the punter playing the wrong position!— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 13, 2021
What a play! pic.twitter.com/Lx0X1oWhYd
The Babe and Lou Gehrig taking BP might be the coolest thing you see this week. pic.twitter.com/ZygULTgq6B— Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) December 12, 2021
As it's his 96th birthday and Dick Van Dyke is trending... here he is breaking into "Chitty Chitty Bang, Bang" at a random diner. pic.twitter.com/cHh7qFe4N6— Cromwell (@Cromwell606) December 13, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...