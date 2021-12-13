Report: Jonathan Allen tests positive for COVID, and 3 more players going on the reserve list

The COVID wave has officially hit the Washington Football Team, and we are seeing the next phase. Montez Sweat tested positive and had to delay his return from IR by 10 days because he was unvaccinated. News then came out that LB Khaleke Hudson(also on IR), CB Darryl Roberts, DE James Smith-Williams, and DE Casey Toohill were also being placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

JP Finlay was the first to report the Jonathan Allen has tested positive for COVID. Allen is vaccinated so he will need 2 negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team and be eligible to play in Sunday’s away game vs the Philadelphia Eagles. Finlay also said that 3 other players tested positive and would be placed on the reserve list. Two of those players are on defense and the other player is on offense.

Allen is vaccinated and needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to return. Im hearing at least 3 more positive tests in Washington also — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 13, 2021

UPDATE: 3 more players go on the Reserve/COVID list