Ron Rivera Presser: The injuries are adding up, but you have to have a next man up mentality

Injury updates:
Ron Rivera says Taylor Heinicke "is a little sore today" & they'll continue to monitor.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 13, 2021
McLaurin obviously in concussion protocol.
Still waiting on Tyler Larsen MRI results. Leno should be fine.
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera says Taylor Heinicke's elbow is sore but doesn't think that it affected him, citing the long ball throws to Terry McLaurin (the one he got concussion on) and Cam Sims for the touchdown. #WashingtonFootball— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 13, 2021
Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke's elbow "is sore, but I don't think it affected his ability to throw the ball downfield."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 13, 2021
Heinicke mentioned post-game that his throwing elbow was hit during the first half. "I didn’t feel right ever since," he said.
Rivera said Taylor Heinicke took his shots when he had them, but he does notice that when he presses and forces, it tends to have negative results. He wants to see Heinicke get back to being a little bit safer with the ball— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 13, 2021
Correctable mistakes:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Said there were some little detail things that happened yesterday that are correctable, but those mistakes has lasting results on the afternoon.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 13, 2021
Special teams:
Ron Rivera said "it's a little disappointing" that the team was lacking the small details to begin the Cowboys game. He even noticed in on special teams, saying he feels like DeAndre Carter could have taken one to the house if the blocks were just right.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 13, 2021
Curtis Samuel:
Rivera said Curtis Samuel only having 14 snaps was not a function of a setback. "came down to playcalling and personnel more than anything else... He's a guy we have to get the ball in his hands and get him rolling. We'll work on that."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 13, 2021
Training staff:
Ron Rivera says they've had a full training staff but they can't account for all of the injuries they've had. #WashingtonFootball— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 13, 2021
Ryan Vermillion:
Ron Rivera said he's "hopeful" Ryan Vermillion can return to the team at some point, but added it's out of his hands since there's still an ongoing investigation. Vermillion hasn't been charged with anything since being placed on leave.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 13, 2021
Ron Rivera said the organization is "hopeful" head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion returns this season. They have not received any timetable regarding the DEA investigation. Vermillion has been away from the team since Week 4/early October.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 13, 2021
Next man up:
Washington has embraced the "next man up" mentality with a bevy of injuries. Rivera hasn't necessarily seen a dropoff in ability, but a dropoff in experience has been clear.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 13, 2021
Landon Collins:
Rivera said having Landon Collins back on the field influences how they use several players on the defense. Having him and his ability has been a big help for the team.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 13, 2021
Wide receivers:
Rivera said he's still confident in his receiving corps. There were some who made tremendous plays, and he still believes the team has the personnel to execute what the offense wants to do.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 13, 2021
Defensive ends on Reserve/COVID-19 list:
Rivera says "hopefully" when asked about some of the defensive ends coming back for #Eagles.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 13, 2021
Doesn't offer any details, which is obviously understandable.
They need them, especially against Hurts' legs.
Tired and sluggish:
Ron Rivera has, multiple times, stated that Washington was "tired" and "sluggish" to begin the game yesterday. He feels like their recent stretch — Monday night vs. Seattle --> short week/flight to Vegas --> coming back for Dallas — caught up to them early on pic.twitter.com/mr5BJtBGmO— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 13, 2021
Antonio Gibson:
Ron Rivera said Antonio Gibson's fumbles tend to happen when the running back is about to go down to the ground. Needs to make sure to hold onto it when being tackled.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 13, 2021
Cowboys benches:
Rivera declares the Cowboys' shenanigans "interesting," not "important."@DarrenMHaynes: "So you're not going to bring a bench to Dallas?"— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 13, 2021
Ron: "I didn't say that."
Ron Rivera says what the #Cowboys did 'are part of the mind games people like to play' but when @DarrenMHaynes doubled down by asking no chance of bringing #WFT benches to Dallas - Ron answered "I didn't say that!"— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 13, 2021
