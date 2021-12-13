NFL 2021 Week 13: Monday Night Football Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

We finish up Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season with an NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. These are the two top teams in the division and they are two games apart in the standings. The Cardinals were missing some of their top players, but remained the top team in the NFC. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are back and ready for a tough division game against a Rams team that has been good a beating the bad teams, but bad at beating the good teams. The Cardinals are a very good team that will be looking for a strong win against their only competition in the division.

Who: Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

Where: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

When: December 13th, 2021, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast:

ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 800) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 818) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Cardinals - 2 12, 51 O/U

Prediction: Cardinals 38 - Rams 27

SB Nation Blogs: Turf Show Times | Revenge of the Birds

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: