All aTwitter: 13 December 2021

Cole Holcomb on the McCarthy guarantee plus Dallas shipping in benches etc: "It is what it is. It's Dallas; we hate them and they hate us. They can do what they want. I really don't give a shit." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2021

For those keeping count, Washington has used:



3 quarterbacks

4 centers

4 kickers

6 different starting DEs — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2021

Ron Rivera said they didn't initially think the injury was serious. pic.twitter.com/9G3Vf2IhNY — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 13, 2021

This is true, Allen has the more desired NFL arm. But one may argue that Heinicke would’ve escaped and picked up the first down on the Kyle Allen fumble that ultimately sealed the game. Pick your poison. — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 13, 2021

#WashingtonFootball had, I believe, their 5th kick of the season blocked which, by my very basic research, ties the 21st century record for most kicks blocked in a single season. Tying the record set in 2011 by...WFT (when Graham Gano had 5 FGs blocked) @Russellmania621 — T M (@reshmanuel) December 13, 2021

Weird stat: Ron Rivera led teams have lost their last 6 December/January regular season home games and won their last 5 December/January regular season road games.



Thankfully, #WashingtonFootball is on the road next Sunday @LockedWFTPod @Russellmania621 — T M (@reshmanuel) December 13, 2021

I like how fox was mad Collins was disqualified "for protecting his qb" pic.twitter.com/kftynBlLdd — Lyzz (@near_starlet) December 12, 2021

Wait, Taylor Heinicke was walking off the field and just saw a pair of SCISSOR LAYING IN THE GRASS????pic.twitter.com/mC5cLKFwUF — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 12, 2021

Sources tell PFN Insider @TonyPauline that if the #Jaguars lose in Week 15, they don't see Urban Meyer surviving.



Additionally, Pauline is told that Meyer has lost the support of everyone in the building - players, coaches, and staff.



Details ⬇️https://t.co/TPUm9su1O3 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 13, 2021

Dead eyes. Limp handshake pic.twitter.com/hVdJbQukVt — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 12, 2021

Here’s a wild one, The Chiefs won 48-9 vs the Raiders. It’s the first game in NFL history to have a final score of exactly 48-9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 13, 2021

*Teven — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 13, 2021

During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

