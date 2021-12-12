Ron Rivera Presser: Washington loses to Dallas 27-20; Taylor Heinicke’s knee injury doesn’t look that bad

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after the game https://t.co/hQjdkEKUKl— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Rivera addressing the media. Heinicke is dealing with a knee injury. Doesn't look that bad, he said, but they'll wait for more evaluations.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 12, 2021
Ron Rivera's assessment of Taylor Heinicke pre-injury: "I thought he was a little hesitant. I thought he held the ball more than he should a couple of times." When Taylor's struggling, those are the telltale signs— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 12, 2021
Rivera said he saw some good things from Heinicke, but was "a little hesistant," and pressed in the pocket.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 12, 2021
Starter at QB next week:
Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start next week as long as he's healthy.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 12, 2021
Terry McLaurin:
Terry McLaurin is in the concussion protocol, Ron Rivera says— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 12, 2021
Disappointing loss:
Rivera: “Disappointing. We had some opportunities early on but didn’t convert.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 12, 2021
Tale of two halves:
Rivera: "Tale of two halves. We didn't play the way we were supposed to" in the first half.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 12, 2021
Rivera said it was a tale of two halves this afternoon. Dallas capitalized on mistakes, Washington didn't.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 12, 2021
Running game:
Ron Rivera says of the running game, that Dallas was strong at the point of attack. Needs to look at the tape to give a full assessment— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 12, 2021
Fans at FedEx Field:
Ron Rivera on asking the fans to come out and then losing in that fashion: “I feel like I let ‘em down.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 12, 2021
Dallas fans at FedEx Field:
Ron Rivera on the atmosphere: "There were a few more Dallas fans that I would've liked." Adds that Washington fans made their presence known as best as they could— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 12, 2021
Dallas game in 2 weeks:
Rivera: The Washington vs. Dallas game should be a big one like it was today. But we have to play better.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 12, 2021
Kyle Allen
Getting back on the field:
Kyle Allen: “It was great to get back on the field, bummed we didn’t win.” pic.twitter.com/DNlIwjx9M8— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 12, 2021
Fumble:
Kyle Allen on the fumble ruling: "I was just trying to get the ball out to Adam late in the down.... I thought the ball went forward or my knee was down. Either one."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2021
Daron Payne
Execute better/cut out mistakes:
Daron Payne: “We need to execute better to start the game. Cut out the mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/n3PpCufu8c— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 12, 2021
Cole Holcomb
Pick 6:
Cole on pick six: “As soon I caught it, I had to take it to to crib. I wanted to throw it in the stands.” pic.twitter.com/pa99rqmuDp— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 12, 2021
Cole Holcomb says he had a deal with his college coach that he would throw the ball in the stands after a pick-6 but he elected not to because he wanted to keep the ball.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 12, 2021
Says as soon as he caught the ball he thought "I gotta take it to the crib."
Cole Holcomb on the pick-6: “As soon as I got, I had to take it to the crib.” Said he was “super stoked” after the INT and didn’t really know what to do. Then he quickly settled down because the defense was headed back on the field in need of a stop.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 12, 2021
Half time adjustments:
Cole Holcomb says Rob Rivera addressed the team at halftime. Says Rivera said he wanted to see how they finished; that they wouldn't even watch the first half back. pic.twitter.com/EHRHz85Fk0— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 12, 2021
Cole Holcomb says Washington played it’s worst football in the first half vs Dallas and Ron Rivera challenged the squad to man up at halftime— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 12, 2021
Keep grinding:
Cole Holcomb: "It's still all right in front of us. We just got to stay focused and keep grinding."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2021
Cowboys benches:
Cole Holcomb about the Cowboys' antics leading up to the game:
"It is what it is. It's Dallas. They hate us, we hate them. They can do what they want. I don't give a shit."
More: https://t.co/bwBdCFGRRr
@wusa9 #DallasCowboys #WashingtonFootball
Cole Holcomb is asked about the Cowboys having Cowboys-branded benches: "They can do what they want. I don't really give a shit."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 12, 2021
Cole Holcomb on the McCarthy guarantee plus Dallas shipping in benches etc: "It is what it is. It's Dallas; we hate them and they hate us. They can do what they want. I really don't give a shit."
Landon Collins
Two halves:
Landon Collins on two halves: “Two different teams out there. Lot of emotion in the first half.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 12, 2021
Emotions:
Landon Collins said there were a lot of emotions for this game because of the rivalry: "We wanted to shut them up. Prove a point. Do what we did last year against them."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 12, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
Injuries:
Taylor Heinicke said via phone: “The knee is fine; it was a little scary at first but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn’t feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine; I should be ready this week.”— John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2021
