Report: Casey Toohill will also miss today’s game - on COVID reserve list

That’s the top 4 DEs out...

By Bill-in-Bangkok
NFL: Washington Football Team Training Camp Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young is on season-ending IR.

Montez Sweat is on IR and the COVID Reserve ist.

Earlier today it was reported that James Smith-Williams will miss the Cowboys game due to being placed on the COVID reserve list.

Now, it is being reported that Washington’s #4 DE will also miss today’s game vs Dallas after being placed on the COVID reserve list.

It appears that Washington will rely on Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi and William Bradley-King in today’s important NFC East game.

UPDATE:

