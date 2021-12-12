Report: Casey Toohill will also miss today’s game - on COVID reserve list

Chase Young is on season-ending IR.

Montez Sweat is on IR and the COVID Reserve ist.

Earlier today it was reported that James Smith-Williams will miss the Cowboys game due to being placed on the COVID reserve list.

Now, it is being reported that Washington’s #4 DE will also miss today’s game vs Dallas after being placed on the COVID reserve list.

Make that 4 starting DEs: Washington placed Casey Toohill on the reserve/covid -19 list too, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2021

It appears that Washington will rely on Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi and William Bradley-King in today’s important NFC East game.

UPDATE: