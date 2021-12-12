Schefter reports: McKissic will not play Sunday but Curtis Samuel will

Adam Schefter has tweeted an update about Washington’s roster for today’s game, saying that RB J.D. McKissic will not play. McKissic also missed last week’s game against the Raiders after suffering a concussion during the Week 12 Monday Night Football game against the Seahawks.

While McKissic plays a limited number of snaps, he has been an integral part of Washington’s offensive production since last year when he joined the Washington roster. In 11 games this season, McKissic has amassed 91 touches, 609 scrimmage yards (6.7 yards per touch), and 4 TDs. He also generates a first-down on about every third touch.

His absence was felt against the Raiders and is likely to make the challenge of playing the Cowboys much tougher as well.

WFT RB J.D. McKissic, listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys due to a concussion, will not play, per source; WFT WR Curtis Samuel, also questionable due to a groin injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

Having Curtis Samuel available may make a difference, but only if the receiver does a lot more against the Cowboys than he has in any other game this season. In 4 games this season, he has had 10 touches for 38 yards.

Samuel was one of the premier free agent signings of this past offseason, but a groin injury has kept him sidelined for most of the offseason, training camp and regular season to date.

The team has previously given a number of updates on other players.

CB Darryl Roberts and DE James Smith-Williams have joined DE Montez Sweat on the COVID reserve list.

G/C Wes Schweitzer has been placed on IR.

C John Toth has been signed to the regular roster.

DE William Bradley-King and S Jeremy Reaves have both been elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements.

LB De’Jon Harris is a “regular” elevation from the practice squad.

With Sweat and Smith-Williams unable to play, it’s likely that coaches will rely on Casey Toohill, Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi and William Bradley-King.