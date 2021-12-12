NFL 2021 Week 14: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys 4th Quarter

Washington enters Week 14 with a 6-6 record and a 4-game winning streak. They sit in 2nd place in the NFC East after last week’s road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington won another game with a 17-15 score, and the game came down to a field goal from new kicker Brian Johnson. They once again controlled the flow of the game and time of possession.

Today’s games against the Dallas Cowboys starts Washington’s 5 game race to the end of the season with 5 straight NFC East division games. The Cowboys have two more wins than Washington, but that gap drops with a win today. Washington is already firmly in the playoff race, holding the 6th seed if the season ended today. They will likely need to win at least 3 games of the round robin to secure a playoff spot, and have a shot at becoming the first repeat division champion since 2004.

Injury Report:

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: December 12th, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 808

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -5, 48 O/U

Prediction: Washington 26 - Cowboys 24

Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys

